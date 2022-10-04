Have youth take-off policy

President William Ruto takes the reins amid monumental economic challenges: There is a famine ravaging half of the country; a devastating war in Ukraine that has hugely affected importation of wheat and other foods; insecurity in parts of Rift Valley and the north; and the usual risk of infiltration by terrorists on the Somalia border.

These pose the greatest danger to economic take-off as envisaged in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto. But amid strategises to surmount them, policymakers must not lose sight of even greater challenges—such as the escalating youth unemployment.

Recent demographic surveys show a huge percentage of the youth, the majority of the population, are jobless.

The best gift to offer this most productive group is to create the deserved job opportunities for them.

A sustainable youth policy would be key. The national and county governments must develop youth job creation policies and strategies.

Also read: Let Ruto lead in financial austerity

Don’t appoint a few young people to key positions but craft an integrated policy to create jobs for college graduates and also finance youth groups to start enterprises.

The youth and women funds are doing well in this regard and need to be funded more to lend to youth- and woman-owned enterprises.

Any economic blueprint must have the youth at the core. Increase allocation of Helb and expand it to technical courses. More youth will pursue courses that equip them with the requisite skills for the job market. Review the anti-business taxation regime.

Domestic borrowing by the national government has crowded out individual borrowers, resulting in high interest rates.

The Ruto government has indicated it will slow down on borrowing. That will help to lower bank interest rates and enable youth to borrow more and invest in start-ups.