Have seamless transition

It is all hands on deck as the government fights to ensure a smooth transition of 1.2 million pupils, the pioneer junior secondary school (JSS) class, later this month. It is a critical time for a crucial transition where the CS Ezekiel Machogu-led Education ministry will be tested to the limit.

But, the system seems to have been hurriedly implemented and, therefore, a number of loose ends remain. For instance, parents are still unsure of how to help their children as they chart an unfamiliar path.

First, the requirement of a science laboratory is a tall order for most primary schools where JSS will be domiciled. Seeking help from nearby secondary schools that have laboratories, as proposed, would be the viable alternative as they build their own.

Secondly, most parents are not aware of whether or not to buy new school uniforms for their transitioning learners.

If it is to be, the ministry must come out fast with the relevant guidelines. Most households are poor and may not keep up with such demands at short notice, threatening the 100 per cent transition policy. The ministry must expedite the establishment of schools’ capacity to host JSS.

Staffing and teacher preparedness is yet another hiccup. Notably, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is yet to complete the recruitment of teachers and teacher interns advertised late last year. They must be employed and retooled, which will take time, and politicians should not interfere with it.

The government must pay teachers adequate remuneration that is commensurate with their efforts. For instance, despite the public bravado about the teacher recruitment drive, it turned out that most would-be interns will get a measly stipend.

The Sh15,000 stipend paid to a primary school intern is a joke in these economic times. An underpaid teacher will be demotivated and, at worst, depressed. That is a mockery of the ‘noble profession’.

It is not possible to retreat on CBC now; we must have a smooth transition. The government must ensure the quality of education is not compromised.