Have ‘green’ poll manifestos

OKA supporters

Youths display a placard during a political rally by One Kenya Alliance at Kerugoya Stadium in Kirinyaga County on January 30, 2022. 
 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Tiberius Mutoro

Director

Enviro Ticlam International Ltd

What you need to know:

  • Economic growth cannot stand without support structures like social empowerment, environmental sustainability investment and growth.
  • None of the aspirants has acknowledged that the country is faced with the serious threat of climate change.

Aspirants for the August general election are trying to out-compete one another with promises of what they will do for Kenyans once elected, in blueprint and ‘manifestos’ that cut across youth employment, empowerment through cash transfer programmes, free education and increased allocation of funding for counties.

