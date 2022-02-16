Have ‘green’ poll manifestos

Aspirants for the August general election are trying to out-compete one another with promises of what they will do for Kenyans once elected, in blueprint and ‘manifestos’ that cut across youth employment, empowerment through cash transfer programmes, free education and increased allocation of funding for counties.

However, only that one line of focus — economic growth — cannot stand without support structures like social empowerment, environmental sustainability investment and growth, as well as supporting the circular economy and green growth.

The world is struggling with climate change challenges such as global warming, air pollution, perennial hunger, reduced forest cover, human-resource conflict and water scarcity. Yet, surprisingly, none of the aspirants has acknowledged that the country is faced with this serious threat to society.

The World Wetlands Day was celebrated on February 2 with the theme “Wetlands Action for People and Nature”—which means you cannot separate humanity and nature if you are to safeguard wetlands. Politicians shunned the event, which was celebrated at Ondiri Swamp in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Employment creation

We need solutions to environmental and social injustices which will transform society and communities through the political influence of environmental policies, regulations and laws.

More focus should be on recognising the established and emerging SMEs, community-based organisations, innovations in green jobs like waste recycling, organic manuring, upcycling, waste recovery and reuse, transformation of landfill areas into green spaces, training and capacity building and financing of sound environmental innovations.

These will aid employment creation, income generation, social transformation, behaviour change and self-reliance, hence realise solutions to the social and environmental insanity. But strong political goodwill, campaigns and influence are paramount.