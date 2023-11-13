Have community participation for development

Kenya recently celebrated 10 years of devolution. While the conference featured rich discussions on key issues such as sharing and disbursement of revenue and effective service delivery, one critical area that was not discussed at length was meaningful community participation in project implementation.

While working with vulnerable communities in Makueni County implementing community development programmes, I witnessed then-Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s way of community participation. In 2020, Makueni was termed as ‘unqualified’ (‘clean’ books of account) by the Auditor-General in 2017/18. Other counties rushed there to take a leaf from the notable performer that was, just a few years before, on the brink of dissolution.

Prof Kibwana perfected the art of meaningful community participation. The county established Project Management Committees (PMCs) in every community, which would propose projects depending on a need basis. Once the project was approved, the community would then be involved in all critical processes—such as open tendering, planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and even payment of the contractor.

Projects had to meet standards acceptable to the community. Mediocre work would not be paid for. This ensured community ownership and involvement in decisions that affected them. Prof Kivutha called this “people’s leadership”. Meaningful community participation is, therefore, more than a public baraza and appending signatures on documents even without understanding their contents.

Chapter 1 of the Constitution recognises the right of communities to manage their own affairs and to further their development. It was intentionally crafted to create sustainable development for communities. For an effective community project, participants must be involved in the entire cycle. A 2021 University of Nairobi study says 67 per cent of community projects that were sustainable attributed their success to community-based structures.

Initiatives such as the Children County Devolution Conference, which amplifies children’s voices and influences budgeting for children in counties, are welcome. Another is the use of community-based child protection mechanisms to end cases of violence and abuse of children.

Rolled out by ChildFund in 27 counties, this initiative identifies, strengthens and facilitates informal structures in communities. And, in collaboration with formal structures, addresses child protection issues such as out-of-school children.

Identifying worrying cases early and directing them to relevant government authorities for action has seen a decrease in violence against children and improved awareness of child protection from 54 per cent in 2018 to 92 per cent in 2023, shows ChildFund’s annual survey in 27 counties.

Devolution means reaching communities. I look forward to the day when the PMC concept, or something similar, will be adopted in all 47 counties. As they say in politics, if you are not on the table, then you are on the menu. Not our communities!