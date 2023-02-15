Hats off to radio, that amazingly great invention

As we celebrate radio for ensuring the world remains a peaceful place to live in, it is also important to realise the key role it plays in giving us peace of mind.

We are at peace when we remain healthy and this is exactly what radio does to millions of listeners. The place of radio in our families, community and country is not debatable because it absolutely has an undisputed place in our hearts.

Despite the advancement in modern technologies and the rise of other social platforms that tend to imitate radio, we still find everyone enjoying the content, programmes, music and all other activities presented by radio stations. Radio has remained ever-relevant, attracting big names to the platforms.

Don’t be surprised if you find high-profile individuals listening to their favourite radio programmes as they drive to or from home, the office or an event. Even critics still make their way to radio stations for interviews or even find themselves locked in the hot debates aired by radio stations.

Radio has brought hope to society. Many families have been reunited through radio platforms. Many children have gone back to school after their stories were aired on the radio and well-wishers come through for them. Many families have been rescued from hunger, mistreatment, poverty, drought, climate change, land disputes and other troubling factors through the space the society has found in radio.

Radio has content that is relevant to children, families, elders, the youth and any other group that benefits directly from what it offers. Let’s not forget the massive opportunities that young talents have found through radio. We cannot count the number of top talents that radio has given us—including comedians and other artistes—by giving them a platform to shine.

We can’t even estimate the number of times individuals and communities have voiced their concerns over issues that affect them and, through radio, their leaders jumped to action.

Radio occupies the pride of place in our lives.