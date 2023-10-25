Harness tech to create jobs

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of cutting-edge technology that has automated jobs.

Automation’s impact on the labour market is often viewed in terms of job creation or destruction, with technology either displacing or reinstating labour. The World Economic Forum reports that, by 2025, technology will create at least 12 million more jobs than it destroys.

It can change the type of labour required but doesn’t necessarily eliminate the need for human labour. But it can fail, requiring human intervention. Firms should consider the limits and costs of technology when adopting automation, which relies on upskilling and retraining.

Historically, technology is a great job-creating machine. It has improved living standards through life-changing innovations such as antibiotics and communication. Concerns about its job-destroying effects have been rife from the Luddites in the 19th Century to modern worries about automation.

Technology and jobs have a close relationship, especially in knowledge-intensive industries like education and medicine. Job growth has considerably exceeded expectations owing to specialisation and professionalisation in services like nursing.

Innovative proce reductions have bolstered customers’ purchasing power, spurring demand for services and thus fuelling job opportunities in industries. With the advent of technology, the job industry underwent a dramatic shift to abundant options.

Tech-based businesses have created a significant need for the relevant experts. One can hone and upgrade their skills through coding boot camps and self-study, carving out a more competitive niche.

Entrepreneurship and tech businesses create jobs by meeting the high demand for products and services through leveraging technological developments. The gig economy allows tech experts to work remotely or on contract, thus versatility and diversity.

Technology has the transformative power to create industries and roles. Let Kenya remain steeped in adopting technology for economic growth.



