Hard to handle hate speech in digital sphere

In the current digital world, social media creates virtual meeting joints for discussions, debates and exchange of information. While the better side fosters freedom of expression, the other has avenues for hate speech with a potency that sways with every political scene.

Recently, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) listed a number of commonly used words that it classified as hate speech-related. The list could be endless if other hidden words that are common on social media were to be included.

The government has in the past expressed its concern about the role of modern technology, especially the mobile phone and internet, in disseminating information that borders hate speech. In the run-up to the controversial 2007 General Election, some emails and SMSes in wide circulation created animosity between individuals and among ethnic communities. The propagators took advantage of the information access frontiers of technology.

The modern ICTs harbour loopholes that give hate speech purveyors an unnoticeable stage away from the prying eyes and ears of the authorities. From politics to terror attacks, corruption scandals and everyday events, the voices on the internet will never lack a taint of hate speech. There are active discussions online. Were an expert to filter the content, hundreds of internet users would be at pains to explain the impact of their posts.

Borderless anonymous outfit

It may be tricky to dissect the four aspects of freedom of expression, state security, privacy and online policing when it comes to dealing with the digital sphere of communication. The case for monitoring online content is a hot topic the world over. It is a means of protection against cyber threats but can also give unwarranted access to private data through spying. The second is what sparks outrage.

Content regulation within modern ICTs is, indeed, a challenge. First, an enabling legal framework is critical. Secondly, the internet comes with a borderless anonymous outfit. And for modern ICTs like smart devices, every day has fresh innovations that send regulators back to the drawing board.

An option of incriminating internet hate speech suspects would involve massive interception technologies. The would entail deployment of software and techniques that legally intercept internet traffic by ‘harvesting’ content on the superhighway and filtering it and also tracking the sources of undesirable posts. It would be a daunting task for the police, who seem ill-equipped for this kind of job. And without proper legislation, regulation and implementation, most cyber crimes continue unabated.

The country need to come up with online content policies that are conducive to the ordinary home internet user and corporate client alike. The approach for the war on hate speech on modern technological frontiers will require a proactive touch to serve the socio-political preventive function, which is easier than dealing with the repercussions and dire consequences of technology-bred intolerance.