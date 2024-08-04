Haniyeh killing tactical fail

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, who was the political head of the Palestinian resistant group Hamas, presumably by Israel, indents and upsets the entreaty for truce and securing the stability of the wider Middle East.

Haniyeh had observably played a prominent political role in the advancing but uncompleted ceasefire talks between the Palestinian side and Israel under the facilitation of Qatar and the United States.

However, the strategically disastrous turn of his assassination in Tehran where he had gone to primarily grace the inauguration of the new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian now cast a huge shadow on the whole deliberations with a significant risk of escalation given the proclamation for revenge on Haniyeh's blood from both Hamas and Iran, who have openly blamed Israel for it.

The Qatari prime minister and foreign secretary Al Thani hinted on the strategic cost of the assassination by his searing query: "How can negotiations succeed if one side kills the mediator?"

Overall, this latest assassination is part of a long sequence of tactically expedient (in the short-term) but ethically, legally and strategically questionable and ineffectual approach to the Palestine question by Israeli security and political establishment as was documented by the renowned Israeli journalist Ronen Bergman in his meticulous book, "Rise and Kill First".

The continued lack of a sensible security strategy on the part of the Israeli leadership and particularly Prime Minister Netanyahu jogs my memory back to the swipe that his spy Chief Meir Dagan took at him in a 2012 lecture at Tel Aviv university shortly before leaving Mossad. Dagan said:" The fact that someone has been elected doesn't mean that he is smart.”

That is even truer today looking at Bibi's current destabilisation gambit to selfishly postpone his inevitable political departure.