Handshake coalition, 12th Parliament have unique synergies to deliver on jobs

Adan Mohammed

Then-Industrialisation and Enterprise Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed (centre) watches as Steven Ger cuts out shoe designs from leather at Jaramba Leather Shop, Kariokor Market, Nairobi, in 2015. The CS had visited the market with Leather Development Council officials. Micro and Small Enterprises Authority acting CEO Patrick Mwangi (left) looks on. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sam Kamau

Governance and public administration expert

What you need to know:

  • The Handshake coalition has a real chance to placate the youth demographic from the Hustler Nation rivals.
  • The Hustler wave has gained traction largely for being allowed to run for a long time without a convincing and credible counter-strategy.

The Uhuru Kenyatta-Raila Odinga rapprochement in the “Handshake” has resulted in unique political synergies among consequential actors of the moment and afforded a rare opportunity for the 12th Parliament to make a dent on the youth unemployment headache and leave a legacy.

