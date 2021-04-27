Handshake coalition, 12th Parliament have unique synergies to deliver on jobs

The Uhuru Kenyatta-Raila Odinga rapprochement in the “Handshake” has resulted in unique political synergies among consequential actors of the moment and afforded a rare opportunity for the 12th Parliament to make a dent on the youth unemployment headache and leave a legacy.

The Handshake coalition has a real chance to placate the youth demographic from the Hustler Nation rivals.

The Hustler wave has gained traction largely for being allowed to run for a long time without a convincing and credible counter-strategy. It will take a dramatic, tangible and quickly deliverable action to make an impression and grab the attention of an angry, cynical and impatient youth.

But quick-win opportunities exist to alleviate the urgent pressures of mass youth unemployment and, more critically, mitigate the havoc unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several sectors are sagging under low-hanging fruits with realistic potential to yield anything between two and three million jobs in under 24 months and generate incomes for ordinary families to scale up poverty reduction. Importantly, they need no additional budgetary allocations or new laws beyond a presidential decree for that to happen.

Processing and manufacturing

Vegetable oils and leather manufacturing easily come to mind. Kenya imported Sh78 billion of crude edible vegetable oils in 2017 and Sh59 billion in 2018, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

These are processed from crops that have proven good performance under Kenyan climate and soils and are easy to grow across a wide spectrum of climatic conditions from the Coast, the highlands and western Kenya — such as sunflower, cashew nuts and groundnuts and palm oil. Total imports were just above 800,000 tonnes in 2018.

Experts estimate anything between 1.5 to two million jobs in farming, transport, warehousing and bulking, and processing and manufacturing are exported every year to vegetable oil exporting countries.

The country imported Sh9 billion worth of leather products in 2013. This figure rose to Sh39 billion in 2017, a negative score in the government’s job creation and Vision 2030 aspirations to scale up the role of manufacturing in boosting the GDP. Export of raw skins and hides and live animals went up, notwithstanding the costly security headache of cattle rustling and bandit activities.

Every year, Kariokor Jua Kali Leather Centre produces two million pairs of shoes, which is only 25 per cent of the country’s Sh40 billion shoe market. In 2015 , the government imported Sh150 million digital precision measurement and cutting machines from South Korea for the centre to set up a shared facility where jua kali leather operators could use modern precision measurement and cutting machines to improve the quality of their products. The vision was three-fold.

Everything to gain

First, it was to improve quality of leather products so as to meet the requisite high standards. Secondly, the machines are expected to scale up shoe production from the centre to over 10 million and create more jobs.

If the manually-run operations employ at least 1,000 operators directly, the prospects for additional direct and indirect jobs is phenomenal. Scaling up shoe production thus will lead to natural consequences of attracting rubber sole manufacturing to meet the demand for soles and shoestrings in addition to leather adhesives manufacturing.

Thirdly, some operators are expected to outgrow dependence on the common facilities to set up own leather manufacturing enterprises to compete with established players.

With the population projected to hit 52 million next year, the sky is the limit for this most promising sector with an evident huge market of Sh40 billion-plus supplied by imports.

The Handshake coalition has nothing to lose but everything to gain were they to get their act together and deliver a “jobs handshake dividend” with love from the 12th Parliament and overturn the cynical hustler narrative with a real, tangible, transformative and sustainable response.

All on this side of 2022.