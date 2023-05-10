Hand hygiene is crucial for patient safety

You arrive at the hospital with your child who has a respiratory disease and are informed that he or she requires admission. Your stay will last 3-5 days.

On the second day, your baby improves and notices the lovely hospital environment, wanting to interact with the play area and becoming friendly to every surface.

Your visitors show up whenever the opportunity arises. They make direct contact with your child. On day 4, just as you’re hoping for discharge, your child develops diarrhoea and the doctor does a stool test. Your child has Rotavirus, a diarrheal disease!

You are informed that this is a viral feco-oral (faeces to the mouth) disease that is spread through interaction with contaminated hands and surfaces. Your child will most likely spend another 3-5 days in hospital. When you start looking back, you realise how many times you ignored or forgot to wash your hands and the number of visitors who came to see your baby and did not wash their hands.

You now notice education posters and materials adorning the hospital’s walls, reminding you to practise hand hygiene and health workers to wash their hands before attending to a patient. You recall receiving health education about hand hygiene on the first day of your admission but, distracted by your sick child, you didn’t absorb the information. The result is a hospital-acquired infection.

Sadly, this is the story of many hospital users. A study in three hospitals in Kenya in 2010-2012 revealed that 4.9 per cent of children admitted to hospitals end up with hospital-acquired infections. These lead to prolonged hospital stay, increased expenditure and, in serious cases, death. For bacterial infection, one may need to use antibiotics, which increases the burden of antibiotic resistance.

Protect patient safety

The good news is that one of the most effective ways to protect patient safety is also one of the simplest and least expensive: Hand hygiene. It is widely acknowledged to be the single-most effective method of reducing hospital-acquired infections, by up to half. Every May 5 is Global Hand Hygiene Day, an opportunity to remember to wash your hands

Hospital bed rails, bedside tables, door knobs, toilet handles, electricity switches, remote controls—actually all surfaces—are quite contaminated. Remember to wash your hands after touching them.

One of the most important lessons from Covid-19 was that hands should be washed after blowing the nose and before touching the face. It is critical to be vigilant and inquire whether the healthcare worker attending to you or your child has washed their hands. This helps to keep harmful germs at bay.

Rub your hands for 20-30 seconds with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser containing alcohol to ensure germ-free hands. But the fingertips and between fingers, including the thumb, must be emphasized. If hands are visibly dirty, wash with soap and water to physically remove the dirt.

Keep your hands clean and keep away diseases.