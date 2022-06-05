Haji-Kinoti tiff threat to graft war, security

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji and his Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) counterpart George Kinoti are reminiscent of the Jubilee duo of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

The bromance of the latter duo after capturing power in 2013 was the talk of the town envy of all. They ruled with pomp and grandiose. They would emerge from State House in matching white shirts and red ties and had hearty laughs on their way back.

The same with Haji and Kinoti, who, upon appointment to their current positions, mirrored hope and the end to impunity. They issued joint press statements. They travelled together to Spain and Dubai to investigate paper trail of stolen funds and updated us on the investigations.

Their modus operandi tickled Kenyans’ hope. It conversely rattled the ‘Who is Who’ as they declared war on all without fear or favour with Friday arrests, hitherto reserved for the hoi polloi. Their teamwork was good for a nation slowly but surely losing interest in corruption. They reignited their two offices, which were dormant during their predecessors’ tenure. They were a god-send Kenyans had yearned for long.

Can’t hide it anymore

But like a cough, they can’t hide their souring relationship anymore. It started as a rumour but they denied it. But time has exposed their pretence and proved the media right. Justice Antony Mrima’s decision just removed a ventilator in the deteriorating relationship between the duo, who, legally, should work in synergy.

But unlike the UhuRuto falling-out, which only caused political polarisation, this one poses a threat to national security and the economy. It can embolden enemies of the state and derail the war on graft, eroding investor confidence.

Together with the courts, they are cogs of the criminal justice system wheel; crippling any of them will collapse the entire system. It is time the two either worked together or resigned.