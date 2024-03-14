Haitians need protection from gangs

The black race seems to be the human beings suffering the most.

This was witnessed in the days of slavery, colonialism, assassinations, massacres, the overthrow of elected governments to bring to power dictatorship, and the rigging of elections.

Unfortunately, Haiti seems to have gone back to the dark past, to the extent that the healthcare system is near collapse, children are unable to attend school and thousands have been killed, raped, tortured, kidnapped or driven from their homes by gangs.

This was witnessed after Guy Philippe, a 56-year-old former police chief, who led a coup in 2004 that overthrew President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, returned home from a US jail in 2023.

Political transition

He had failed to run for president in 2006 but won a senate seat in 2016. Before he could be sworn in, he was extradited to the US, he was jailed for six years for laundering the proceeds of drug trafficking.

It was thus not surprising that the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transitional Organisation Crime termed Philippe as an important figure among Haiti’s strongmen who straddle the line between vigilante leaders and political bosses and accumulation of considerable power.

The resignation of Ariel Henry as Prime Minister, who had headed the Caribbean nation’s government unelected since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, came after regional leaders met in nearby Jamaica to discuss a US-fronted framework for a political transition.

This is the kind of support Haiti needs.