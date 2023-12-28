Hail the power of collective action!

Volunteerism is one of the most vital delivery mechanisms for social, economic and environmental transformation. The International Volunteer Day, marked every December 5, is viewed as a unique opportunity for volunteers and organisations to share their values and promote their work among communities, UN agencies, government authorities and the private sector. This year’s theme is “The power of collective action: if everyone did”.

Volunteerism is the act of contributing free labour to conduct community service or support a non-profit organisation. It enables people to help and serve others selflessly. There are many different types and forms of volunteerism, meaning anybody can be a volunteer. It ranges from corporate, student, school-based, community, virtual, emergency relief and so on.

According to the UN, 14.3 per cent of the global population participate in volunteering. Further, 6.5 per cent of working people engage in formal volunteering via an organisation or association. We need to raise awareness of volunteer service so that more people, from all walks of life, offer their services as volunteers, at home and abroad.

Exposes one

Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, strengthen ties to the community and broaden the support network. It exposes one to individuals with common interests, neighbourhood resources and fun and fulfilling activities. This provides a sense of purpose by becoming part of something greater while also keeping mental simulation.

By spending a lot of time working with others and using social skills, like active listening and relationship management, one gets the opportunity to develop future personal and business relationships.

There is a need to encourage more people to volunteer in their communities. Governments creating an open portal, where engaged and committed citizens share ideas and offer their opinion, is a plus in mobilising people. This can help in alleviating poverty and improving basic health, consequently contributing to socioeconomic growth.

Let’s join hands towards achieving a sustainable and inclusive society.