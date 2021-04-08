Hail sports, the pacifier

Lothar Matthaus

German Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthaus gives instructions to Star Soccer Academy players during a football clinic at Mathare Youths Sports Association ground in Nairobi in 2017 . 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

Tuesday was International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. Every April 6, the world reflects on the fundamental role that sport and physical activity play, especially in economic and social development.

