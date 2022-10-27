Guarantee the safety of every journalist

The recent murder of Pakistani dissident Arshad Sharif, 50, in Kenya was the latest in what is otherwise a familiar brush with mortal danger for journalists.

Wanted for sedition at home, he was reportedly due to release an explosive corruption exposé touching on ruling party officials in Pakistan, where, earlier this year, cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister and replaced by former Premier Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Although Kenyan officials described the killing by police as a case of mistaken identity, global human rights campaigners aren’t ruling out an assassination.

In an annual report in 2020, the New York-based watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) accused governments of suppressing the media and fuelling misinformation (which Executive Director Joel Simon called an “infodemic”) amid the Covid-19 pandemic and revealed that 274 journalists were imprisoned around the world were jailed that year—the most since the non-profit began its survey in the 1990s.

Worrying statistics

Besides, 26 journalists and media workers had been murdered with Mexico listed as the most dangerous country for the press.

China, which a week earlier had detained a Bloomberg employee over “endangering national security”, was the top offender with 47 reporters jailed in 2020, alongside Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Belarus and Ethiopia, where popular unrest and armed conflict that began in 2020 continue, also saw sharp increases in the number of jailed reporters.

The US had no reporter in jail but an “unprecedented” 110 had been arrested and detained during the year.

Then-US President Donald Trump was accused of particularly by emboldening authorities abroad, including then-Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte with his hostility towards the media.

In the UK, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut funding for the national broadcaster BBC.

Reports released by the CPJ between 2017 and 2019 show that tens of media workers were killed, with hundreds more either imprisoned or held hostage around the world.

The deadliest countries for journalists around the world, according to the CPJ, included Syria, Mexico, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines.

Reports also noted hostage-taking and detentions in Yemen, Iraq, Ukraine, Turkey, China, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.

Following the killing, in 2018, of the Saudi dissident and Washington Post newspaper columnist Jamal Khashoggi, in Istanbul, Turkey, the world viewed then-Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with suspicion.

Reporters Without Borders had listed Honduras as one of the most dangerous places for journalists. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s government accused the private El Faro news website of money laundering.

In Russia and Pakistan, journalists have since learned to practise self-censorship and refrain from criticising the government.

This offers vital ethical lessons for the authorities in Kenya, where, also in 2020, governors threatened to pull out advertisements by county governments in the media over graft exposés against them.