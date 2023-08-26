Growth will be unattainable if values only get lip service

The protests witnessed in Kenya this year should be of great concern to any leader who cares about the country’s future. It is important to understand that protests occur when there is a large segment of the population that is disgruntled or idle. Unfortunately, in Kenya the latter two are true.

Youth unemployment has been an area that many policy makers have pointed out as a ticking time bomb. In an effort to address this problem, the Kenyan government formed a ministry for Youth Affairs in 2005 and over the years there have been at least 10 initiatives to address youth unemployment.

These include the Youth Enterprise Development Fund; Uwezo Fund; Kazi Kwa Vijana; National Youth Service (NYS); Kenya Youth Empowerment Programme (KYEP); Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP); Ajira Digital Programme and Hustler’s Fund among others. Despite these many programmes and having the largest and most diversified economy in East Africa, Kenya’s youth unemployment is among the highest in the region.

A recent report evaluated the effectiveness of these youth programmes and concluded that they have not had the intended impact. Some of the reasons for this include: a lack of coordination among the programmes making it difficult to know how they differ in their target group; who has benefited from them; inadequate initiatives for rural-based youth; a lack of standardised framework for monitoring their impact and corruption that has robbed their financing among other issues. By far, corruption stood out as the greatest impediment to the success of these programmes.

Good policies

Kenya is not deficient in good policies, but good ideas have gone to waste because of corruption. For example, the Big Four Agenda initiated in 2017 was a grand idea. The Government did start on some of them. For example, in manufacturing the legal framework for the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) was enhanced, the zones were identified and the energy sector was expanded so as to ensure an adequate source of energy. Full implementation would have attracted Foreign Direct Investments and increased manufacturing. Unfortunately, the near collapse of Kenya Power slowed these initiatives.

A research conducted by Peter Gastrow on how corruption undermines state institutions has a catchy title: “Termites at Work: A Report on Transnational Organized Crime and State Erosion in Kenya” (2011). Like termites, which burrow underneath the ground and in trees eating them away and causing them to weaken and eventually collapse, corruption is doing the same to Kenya.

Regrettably, political power in Kenya is brutally fought for in an effort to control resources that end up building personal private businesses. Consequently, this has resulted in a country that is deficient of adequate public goods and services forcing the citizenry to pay more in private hospitals, schools and other services.

Sustainable development is the end goal in Article 10 (2d). Sustainable development is development that can be sustained because it is inclusive, equitable, respects human and property rights thus reducing the potential for conflicts, while protecting natural resources for future generations.

Such development will only be attainable when the leaders practice and enforce all the preceding national values as espoused in Article 10 (2a-2c). While the President has a role in the realisation of these values (Article 132), there needs to be a mechanism for providing measurable evidence of their progress.