Growth’s more than economic model pledges

Kenyans must not be over-excited by the mushrooming of economic models, especially as elections approach. Some of these models are tools to whip up emotions, divide the country and win votes.

Since Independence, there has been mass production of economic papers and models. Scholars, economists and even laymen can attest to the fact that the country isn’t short of economic models but rather political goodwill, unwavering focus on the war against graft and oomph to implement recommendations on the economic papers.

Some economic models are only good on paper. But gone are the days when everything said by the political elite would be consumed by the public as gospel truth. It would be disastrous to promise Kenyans an economic model with no head or tail. The mind-boggling questions in many Kenyans’ minds are: What is bottom-up economy? Is it a practical model or mere political semantics to woo voters?

The most attractive economic models have a low cost of customer acquisition, high gross margins and customers who stay with you and build their business over time. That means an effective and solution-oriented economic model is not a quick fix but rather a gradual process like ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya”, so that, soon rather than later, ‘Made in Kenya’ becomes a household name and brand.

Pilferage and looting of public resources in many county assemblies is a result of the incapability of the MCAs to hold the governors to account. But most Ward Reps, who directly or indirectly benefit from the loot, have deliberately swept their oversight role under the carpet and just watch in the hope that the loot will trickle down to them.

After that, they come back to the public shedding crocodile tears. The MCAs have a ward development fund that they don’t control. So when they campaign on the promise to connect your village with electricity or bring you water, ask them “How?”

Real and effective oversight

The National Assembly and the Senate can sum up their role into three major functions: Legislation, representation and oversight. Unfortunately, the nature of our politics, where political parties are special-purpose vehicles formed to wield power, the role of Parliament has been watered down, if not compromised.

Real and effective oversight anchored on the doctrine of separation of powers and independence of the Legislature can only be achieved if parties liberate themselves from autocracy and embrace ideology-based politics.

The MPs also serve as the patrons of the NG-CDF; so, when MPs say that they will bring or create employment, Kenyans should ask them, “How?”

Kenyans must start an open conversation on the bad manners we have as leaders and the electorate; especially those in the middle-class, wake up and smell the coffee. Demand a different path for your country. Get out and participate in the matters of your country. T

he poor, middle-class and the rich, we are all joined at the hip. We have a beautiful country let’s all fight to make it better.