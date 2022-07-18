Green Park white elephant

The Integrated Urban Development Master Plan for the City of Nairobi, by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), saw the construction of the Green Park Bus Terminus and six others.

The multi-million-shilling Green Park should serve public service vehicles (PSVs) plying Ngong and Langata roads. But due to its myriad challenges, NMS is now being accused of poor planning. Commuters alighting at the station will be forced to walk long distances to access the city centre while, being next to major roads, the terminus is set to cause traffic jams. The project will birth more problems than the ones it is meant to resolve.

NMS says a matatu will drop off and pick up passengers within 20 minutes. Also, only three matatus per sacco will be allowed inside. NMS seems unaware that matatus will wait to fill up. The terminus can hold only 100 matatus at once, out of over 1,000.

Commuters, most of whom work in the CBD, have had to dig deeper into their pockets and pay an extra Sh100 for a boda boda to ferry them to town—at times more than the usual bus fare to town. Others have to take the 2.7-kilometre walk to work. And there is no alternative transport to the CBD.

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspected the terminus thrice last year ahead of its commissioning. This year’s opening has been postponed twice. That has raised questions on the efficacy and planning of the terminus and whether it is to do with delay of its commencement of operation. NMS director-general Mohamed Badi blames consultations with stakeholders, among other reasons, for the delay.

This boils down to one question: Which stakeholders did NMS consult? Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai says they were not consulted in any process. True, matters such as a holding space for matatus would have come up and addressed. It would have been noted that the terminus is too small for all the matatus. Also, the common mwananchi’s opinion should have been sought.