Greed is lawlessness, not genes

The American cable news channel MSNBC recently ran a story on the extravagance and wealth of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue aka Teodorín, 52, the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea since 2012 and son of Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the president since August 1979.

Ironically, this is one of Africa’s poorest countries.

In stark and sharp contrast, an international newspaper captured an interview of outgoing German Chancellor Angelica Merkel, 66. Once asked about the suits she wears repeatedly, she quipped: “I am a government employee and not a model.” No doubt a smart and down-to-earth response.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe.

So, is leadership in Africa all about inheritance, amassing wealth or something entirely different?

Garry Wills describes leadership as “…mobilising others toward a goal shared by the leader and followers”. In sharp contrast to Germany’s leader, there glaringly exists an African leadership characterised by lawlessness. And greed. It appears to be popular.

Our problem is therefore, not genetic but rather an exploitative, man-eat-man scenario. Why would Teodorín own Michael Jackson’s crystal glove and a fleet of expensive luxury cars while his nation gets poorer by the day? Is there a genuine care and concern for fellow individuals dying without proper healthcare or being denied quality education?

Back to Dr Merkel. That thousands in Germany bade her farewell with a six-minute warm applause shows that a leader can be loved for choosing a simple life for the sake of the populace they serve. The quantum chemist could have lived lavishly. But she chose to focus on growing her beloved nation.

Are we a lawless society because we are greedy or is our self-indulgence linked to our defiance to rules? When our schoolgoing children become unruly, we want to engage corporal punishment. But what do we model at home and in public? Let our leaders question their lifestyles and see whether it falls short of insulting those they purport to serve.

thewritersharbour@gmail.com. @anne_mbotela