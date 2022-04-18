Graft war must go on lest the corrupt win elections

On July 5, 2016, then-Director of FBI James Comey addressed a press conference on the progress in the investigations into Hillary Clinton’s use of personal email servers during her tenure as Secretary of State.

This was four months to a presidential election in which Mrs Clinton was a leading candidate. Mr Comey said there was evidence that she may have violated statute in how she handled classified information.

However, the FBI recommended to the Department of Justice no prosecution, having detected no ill-will. The case was considered closed. Despite that, Clinton’s opponent Donald Trump latched onto this and even branded her as “Crooked Hillary” at political rallies. Clinton still seemed to weather the storm and took a commanding lead in the race.

It could have ended there. But just 11 days to the election, and with early voting under way, Comey wrote to Congress informing it that the FBI had reopened investigations into another set of Clinton’s e-mails. The media carried that headline as breaking news for the next 11 days. Many people, including Comey himself, admit that this may have swung the election in eventual winner Trump’s favour as public opinion turned against Clinton.

Of late, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been under fire for saying that his office will not be prosecuting politicians over corruption until after the elections to avoid a scenario like the one above.

Corruption cases

He stated that the acceptable standard the world over is that prosecutors do not bring corruption cases against candidates six months to elections. Of course, the nation is outraged. An activist has even sued the DPP for favouritism.

Over the years, Kenya’s war on graft has registered great success. President Uhuru Kenyatta made it a campaign item and also a core pillar of his legacy agenda over the past four years. Then, we witnessed arrests and prosecution of key public figures; enactment and/or amendments to laws and legislations, including Access to Information, Elections Campaign Financing and Leadership and Integrity Acts; ratification of key global and regional conventions; and institutionalisation of multi-agency teams which collectively pursue anti-graft initiatives.

Legitimate fears

Despite that, there are legitimate fears that the August 9 elections will give a lifeline to a number of public figures already accused, charged or convicted of corrupt practices. Indeed, at least two impeached governors might run, as could a graft-convicted MP out on bail. As the wheels of justice turn slowly, that is likely to give them time to win in the elections.

The ideal situation would be that those charged with corruption, money laundering and similar crimes are barred from vying to protect the integrity of the elections and the dignity of the offices which they desire to occupy. The illicitly obtained funds might be used to influence voters.

We must say no to candidates with no integrity from getting elected into public office. It is the least we can do. The DPP should rescind his decision.