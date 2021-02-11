Graft is raising university fees

The higher fees charged for broadening the financial base of higher education should be understood in its proper context: Higher education is no longer a public good.

While university disciplines, departments, research institutes and degree programmes of uneven quality proliferated through the largesse of state governments and supportive taxpayers, they’ve been forced to adapt to the shifting tectonics of financial support, which a faculty described to me as “commodification” of higher education, gateway to graft.

Granted, education is regarded as a factor that increases our social trust and helps us to overcome national problems. University is thought of as an arbiter of social equality, which grants it a seat at the apex of our education system and society. It’s afforded academic freedom and institutional autonomy for scientific reflection and knowledge production.

Wealth minting schemes

Higher education has become overly privately commodified, transforming into tools that exacerbate structural inequality through clandestine wealth minting schemes.

And while during a 2019 protest university staffers decried graft, studies show some are also beneficiaries and perpetrators.

Besides ruining the reputations of universities and causing wastage, graft introduces a culture that gratifies the ‘end justifies the means’ mantra among graduates.

In a recent survey of 7,000 young graduates, 60 per cent admired people who used ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes, more than half didn’t care how one makes money while 53 per cent would do anything to get money, 37 per cent would take or give a bribe and 35 per cent saw nothing wrong with sleaze.

Addressing corruption in the universities is pivotal in breaking its shackles in the society. That should start with the political system empowering the institutions to have their own anti-corruption and integrity policies — including whistleblower policies — with clear set out standards for ethics and integrity through a code of conduct, with sanctions for students and staff who violate the standards.

charlesdarwin040@gmail.com.