Graft and insecurity remain Somalia President’s major shortcomings

During his re-election campaigns ahead of the May 2022 presidential elections, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, under the theme ‘Somalia at Peace with Itself and the World’ not only promised citizens a corruption-free government, but also a democratic one that will prioritize the unity of its citizens and development of the war-torn country.

But a year into his reign at Villa Somalia upon succeeding Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, the Head of State appears to be reading from a different script.

Since assuming office, President Mohamud has had to battle accusations of nepotism in his appointments amid claims of prioritizing close friends and associates for government jobs instead of looking at the qualifications.

The appointment of his daughter Jihan Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as his advisor on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which triggered a backlash from the public, stands out in this regard.

There have also been instances where government officials who do not read from the President’s script get targeted for harassment as was the case involving Abdullahi Sultan, the Director General of Labour and Social Affairs.

Besides, there have been reports of questionable use of public funds with cronies of influential leaders being awarded government projects.

Last week, the government issued arrest warrants against high-ranking officials over allegations of corruption and abuse of power.

A total of 18 suspects have been lined up for prosecution, Attorney General Suleiman Mohamed said in a recent televised address.

Abuse of power

“After the conclusion of investigations that started in April, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Office of the Attorney General have submitted 18 names to the country’s top court for prosecution,” Mohamed said.

Nine of the suspects have been arrested, while the rest have fled the country. A majority of them served in the immigration, tax and labour offices, he added.

They are expected to plead to a number of charges, including corruption, forgery and embezzlement of public funds.

The announcement comes weeks after Somalia’s Council of Ministers approved several anti-corruption measures, including reviewing the auditing framework and making public procurement process more rigorous.

This comes at a time citizens are bemoaning the high cost of living and a rise in basic commodities such as fuel and food.

At the same time, the civil conflict in Laasanod which has been going on for half a year now and it doesn't seem like it will end soon as the government appears unwilling or unable to contain it.

The issue of security has also increasingly morphed into a crisis.

Local conflict

In neighbouring Kenya, a number of Al-Shabaab related attacks have been witnessed in recent times in Mandera and other towns that neighbour Somalia killing dozens, including security officers.

This has called into question the government’s commitment in fighting terrorism.

Also, it puts a dent to the Kenyan government’s attempts to foster trade relations between the two countries after reopening the Mandera, Lamu and Garrisa borders for the first time in more than a decade.

In a related move, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni last month announced the deaths of 54 Ugandan soldiers in an Al-Shabaab attack on a base housing African Union peacekeepers in Somalia.

Around the same time, nine people were killed in an attack claimed by Al-Shabaab at an upmarket restaurant in Mogadishu. Those killed include six civilians and three soldiers.

The city of Garowe, which has made a lot of progress on the security front, has been turned on its head as two opposing forces of the opposition and the administration of President Said Abdullahi Deni fight over issues concerning the constitution.

In Barawe, which is in the South West, there has been reports of an escalating tribal conflict that also requires government attention. The same is the case in Hirshebeele, where communities have turned on each other.

Somalia boasts immense potential in various capacities including sports, human resource, agriculture and industrialization and business. It is upon the government to ensure the potential is tapped else history shall judge you harshly.