Government is not the solution, it’s the problem

In his address to a joint session of Congress a day after the attack on Pearl Harbour, President Franklin D. Roosevelt said that December 7, 1941 was “a date that will live in infamy”. At least 2,403 people are believed to have died and 1,000 others injured.

In Kenya, August 29, 2021 is a date that will live in national memory. In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV, businessman-cum-politician Jimi Wanjigi said the Standard Gauge Railway was projected to cost Sh55 billion from Mombasa to Malaba. Not Sh390 billion from Mombasa to Nairobi.

It is believed that Jimi Wanjigi influenced government policy on infrastructural development. He was at the centre of the formation of Jubilee administration in 2013. While we might not corroborate the veracity of his account on SGR, we cannot dismiss it.

Kenyans who watched the interview must have flinched in shock. Like football commentator Peter Drury wondered where the once-invincible Arsenal is headed, Kenyans must have asked themselves; “Where is this great country headed?” Experts argue that the exact amount spent on the SGR is enough to build 17 similar SGRs from Mombasa to Nairobi and 154 superhighways from Nairobi to Thika.

I was in high school when Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto came to power in April 2013.

In their manifesto, they pledged to create one million jobs annually, provide pupils with laptops, and oversee a double-digit economic growth among other promises that sounded good both on paper and in the imagination of many Kenyans. ‘I was gravely mistaken’

Like most of my peers, I had a mental picture of a prosperous country in which I would finish university and get a job; a country in which my constitutional rights would be respected. And a country in which, for the first time in free societies since the French revolution, my vote would count.

Eight years later, in retrospect, I cannot help but tremble in horror whenever I think of those youthful expectations. I was gravely mistaken. Kenya is neither prosperous nor a country in which constitutionalism is practiced.

Debt

It’s estimated that between December 2002 and April 2021, Kenya’s debt rose from Sh630 billion to Sh7.2 trillion. It means every Kenyan had a debt of around Sh137, 000 by the beginning of 2021.

Instead of delivering on its pledges, the Jubilee government bungled the economy and mismanaged public resources. It borrowed heavily with little to show for. Kenya has become an instructive case of a failed state in which greed is celebrated and corruption is part of government DNA.

The exact money for which SGR was designed to cost and what it actually cost might remain a subject of debate for a long time, but there’s no doubt that it will also remain the most romanticised cash cow in the history of Kenya.