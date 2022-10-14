Government doing too little to fight inequality

Kenya’s socioeconomic struggles are too glaring for anyone to notice. In an experience that underscores this reality is a double tragedy for Susan’s family. The family had to mourn her death and deal with a staggering medical bill they could not afford.

Susan died in April 2022, a couple of days after being admitted to a major public hospital in Nairobi, leaving behind a medical bill of Sh3 million. She had a medical cover with the state-backed insurer National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

However, NHIF could only cover just 9% of the Sh3 million. The balance -about Sh2.7 million had to be cleared before her body could be released to the family for burial. The family could not afford this, and each passing day meant extra cost. They had to organise four harambees to raise the money.

Such is the pain that so many families in Kenya are going through as healthcare costs push them deep into the abyss. On top of that is the cost-of-living crisis as the price of food, water, and energy reaches historical highs. Few can afford to buy health insurance; most do not even have enough food.

They are forced to use their life savings if at all one is lucky to have any such savings, sell their core assets such as land, surrender land title deeds to hospitals as guarantees, and organise harambees to foot medical bills. This is increasing poverty and inequality. It is leading to preventable deaths and is standing in the way of creating a decent life for us all.

The government is stoking inequality by failing to take urgent and practical actions to help suffering Kenyans, as Oxfam and Development Finance International have shown in their latest edition of the Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) Index report.

The index looks at key policy actions that 161 governments worldwide are taking to reduce inequality through universal public services including health, education and social protection, tax, and labour policies. This latest edition tracks policy actions governments have taken during the first two years of the pandemic.

The Index shows that our government has failed to invest in quality and affordable universal healthcare, basic education, and social protection. It has failed to adequately tax the richest and their corporations to raise the money for hiring more teachers, doctors, and nurses. It has failed to create and implement policies for decent jobs for millions of Kenyans who are unemployed or in precarious employment. But it has made progress in some areas.

Kenya is backtracking in the fight against inequality

Kenya has slipped 16 positions in this year’s index compared to the 2020 index. It now ranks 93 out of 161 countries, and 11th in Africa. Spending on health and social protection is scanty, exposing millions of Kenyans who depend on public services to vulnerabilities and financial burdens. The combined national and county government's health budget is just 7.8%, half the 15% recommended by the African Union, and below the African average of 8.8%.

The share of the social protection budget is one of the lowest in the world. Though the country has made some progress since 2018 through the flagship Inua Jamii Programme, we are nowhere near doing enough to protect the poorest and the most vulnerable.

And we are just not doing enough in collecting taxes, netting just 24% of the potential collectable revenue, signalling possible tax dodging, evasion and avoidance by the richest, excessive exemptions and tax breaks, especially for multinationals. But poor Kenyans are being overburdened with indirect taxes like the Value-Added Tax and excise duty on fuel that manufacturers pass down to consumers in form of higher costs of basic commodities.

Strengthening US dollar

Public debt, made worse by the strengthening US dollar, is crowding out spending in the social sectors. In the Financial Year 2022/23, Sh1.4 trillion will be spent on debt repayment, equivalent to 63% of tax revenue.

The government has embarked on austerity to address the debt situation, a move only likely to exacerbate the already unimpressive debt environment. Any freeze in public sector employment such as the hiring of teachers, nurses, doctors, and other health professionals or cuts in the health budget will have a detrimental impact on Kenyans’, especially the poor’s right to education and health services

Workers were hit hard by the pandemic. Real wages are reducing as inflation spikes. Most workers in Kenya do not enjoy labour rights such as paid sick leave because they lack formal contracts, exposing them to exploitation and poor pay. Unemployment and precarious employment are on the rise. The minimum wage at 33% of per capita GDP is too low and has not kept up with the economic growth.

Solutions to inequality explosion

The good thing is that we have the solutions to all these challenges. Now more than ever, the government should scale up progress towards universal health and secondary education coverage, and social protection by focusing the spending on the poorest and vulnerable Kenyans, to reduce inequality. Health services and basic education services should be free at the point of use.

Government should remove harmful tax incentives, unnecessary tax breaks and tax holidays for large multinationals. It should introduce a wealth tax like other countries are doing and increase the rates and progressivity of other taxes such as property, inheritance, and capital gains taxes. Tax dodging, evasion and avoidance should be fought.

Systems should be set up to ensure that the informal sector complies with regulatory requirements on working conditions and pay, but also provides an enabling environment for the informal sector to flourish, including disabling the barriers to formalisation. Informal workers and their small businesses should also be incorporated into the social protection system.

Support from the international community is urgently needed to reduce the debt burden. The World Bank and the IMF should increase their financial support to the country without conditionalities which promote austerity. We cannot stress more the importance of fighting corruption and embezzlement of our hard-earned public money as a fix-it principle to a promising and prosperous Kenya.