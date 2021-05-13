Good varsities, TVETs will give room for choice

Kisumu National Polytechnic

Paul Odoyo, a mechanical engineering student, operates a lathe machine during a practical session at Kisumu National Polytechnic on February 24, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega |  Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • Assuming that universities don’t produce individuals with adequate skills, what should be the recourse then?
  • Do we close them and opt for technical and vocational education and training (TVET)?

A lie that is a half-truth is the darkest of all lies, says Alfred Lord Tennyson. During the release of the 2020 KCSE examination results, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha inadvertently downplayed university education by claiming that students who pursued technical and vocational training were assured of jobs (as opposed to those who went for university degrees).

