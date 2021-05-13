Good varsities, TVETs will give room for choice

A lie that is a half-truth is the darkest of all lies, says Alfred Lord Tennyson. During the release of the 2020 KCSE examination results, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha inadvertently downplayed university education by claiming that students who pursued technical and vocational training were assured of jobs (as opposed to those who went for university degrees).

This unfortunate narrative needs be busted once and for all. Most university graduates in Kenya are unemployed. And the reasons are legion: Lack of adequate job opportunities; unsupportive business environment; irrelevant training; wrong attitude, with most of them too selective of careers; and inadequate skills. The latter is all that we are told.

Assuming that universities don’t produce individuals with adequate skills, what should be the recourse then? Do we close them and opt for technical and vocational education and training (TVET)?

On one hand, Prof Magoha read statistics to the effect that university qualifiers had increased, which seemed a good thing. Further, many school principals exuded happiness on more of their students having attained the university entry grade. It is no secret that most parents wish their children join university, despite all the negative stories.

Granted, I prefer that society looks into reasons as to why university education is withering. Whereas all cannot join university, those who qualify and opt for it should be given a reason to believe that they can excel just as much. If it is all about skills, we must ask ourselves the kind that the graduates ought to acquire and enquire why they are elusive.

Denial and escapism

Is it because of inadequate facilities? Are the institutions adequately staffed? Do some courses require a dedicated programme that will consolidate the required skills? Take, for instance, the law degree, where graduates further enroll for a diploma at the Kenya School of Law, or still, a general bachelor’s degree with graduates enrolling for a post-graduate diploma. It may just be as simple!

But we are a country that regales in denial and escapism. After starving universities of funds for staffing, facilities and research, we are now vilifying their products. What message does this send to the students? Why should they work hard if all they need is any grade to join a TVET institution?

TVETs are, undeniably, a good option. However, we must equally ensure that they are supported adequately by being well-manned and facilitated lest their products suffer the same fate as universities.

Let us be careful with the messages we pass across even as we institute education reforms. We’ve made mistakes in the past; let’s face them if we need redemption. Let us look at the bigger picture and avoid dark lies — like telling students to join certain institutions that seem a sure bet for jobs.

There are no guaranteed jobs; we simply aren’t creating them.