Good to close Kiamaiko but a tad too late

Kiamaiko

Traders and buyers negotiate prices for goats at Kiamaiko slaughterhouse in this picture taken on April 13, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Titus Mutwiri

What you need to know:

  • Slaughterhouse effluents increase nitrogen, phosphorus, solids and biochemical oxygen demand levels of the receiving water body.
  • Water discharges to the environment represent the risk of dissemination of undesirable genetic traits in the environment.

The six years of a cat and mouse game pitting National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) against elusive Kiamaiko slaughterhouse traders are drawing to a bitter close. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.