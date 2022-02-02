Good to close Kiamaiko but a tad too late

The six years of a cat and mouse game pitting National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) against elusive Kiamaiko slaughterhouse traders are drawing to a bitter close.

Slaughterhouse management in Kenya has, for a long time, been a rickety affair, whereby the need to cash in on every Kenyan plate of meat protein overrules the necessity for standard operational procedures at the abattoirs.

The closure of the slaughterhouses in the capital city’s Eastlands, therefore, comes years too late and, in my view, there is more than the Nairobi River factor.

The law — specifically CAP 356 of the Meat Control Act and CAP 387 of the Environmental Management Coordination Act — minces no words in elaborating the requirements of a slaughterhouse as regards sanitation measures such as removal of blood, offals and garbage and control of effluent treatment and solid waste disposal systems.

Nema can undertake an environmental control audit whenever it deems necessary. The inspectors’ job is mainly to identify significant sources of air, water and land pollution and other forms of degradation. The meat processing industry produces large volumes of slaughterhouse wastewater (SWW) from the slaughtering of animals and cleaning of the slaughterhouses. But direct discharge of untreated effluents to a water body is not allowed due to the high organic load of the wastewater.

Post-slaughter sanitation

Slaughterhouse effluents increase nitrogen, phosphorus, solids and biochemical oxygen demand levels of the receiving water body, causing eutrophication (enriched with minerals and nutrients), whose primary limiting factor is phosphate. Phosphorus promotes excessive plant growth and decay, reducing water quality. Wastewater may also contain toxic and non-biodegradable organic substances, making biological treatment alone insufficient.

Pharmaceutical products (drugs) used for treating animals may be present in the wastewater. Besides, wastewater constitutes a potential hot spot for microbial gene transfer and selection of antimicrobial resistance genes among aquatic bacteria.

Water discharges to the environment represent the risk of dissemination of undesirable genetic traits in the environment. There is a need to control antibiotic-resistant bacteria in effluents to avoid the risk of spreading harmful genetic determinants through discharges in aquatic ecosystems.

Two years ago, conservation and community groups representing millions of people in the United States sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for refusing to update national water pollution standards for slaughterhouses that directly discharge processed wastewater into waterways. It is no good news that, over half a century after independence, we are grappling with post-slaughter sanitation issues that compromise the health of the population.

The environmental watchdog should be firm, for the good of the environment and human health. The environment is life, while pollution is death.