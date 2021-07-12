Good nutrition is best cure for lifestyle diseases

Healthy food

We must question the nutritional value of what is on the dinner table.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Catherine Maina

Nephrology nurse

What you need to know:

  • Science has proven that human interaction with food is sacrosanct to life sustenance.
  • Food prevents disease but, conversely, causes disease. We are constantly grappling with undernutrition and overnutrition. 

The Covid-19 vaccines blazing the trail against the pandemic notwithstanding, the relevance of adequate nutrition and exercise cannot be overemphasised. The director of Nutrition and Dietetics in the Health ministry, Veronica Kirogo, was recently quoted as reminding Kenyans to eat healthy to boost the body’s defences.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Why the 'Big Three' should step aside

  2. Kaltum D. Guyo: No one individual, group or family has a monopoly on the presidency

  3. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  4. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  5. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.