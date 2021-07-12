Good nutrition is best cure for lifestyle diseases

The Covid-19 vaccines blazing the trail against the pandemic notwithstanding, the relevance of adequate nutrition and exercise cannot be overemphasised. The director of Nutrition and Dietetics in the Health ministry, Veronica Kirogo, was recently quoted as reminding Kenyans to eat healthy to boost the body’s defences.

Science has proven that human interaction with food is sacrosanct to life sustenance. Food prevents disease but, conversely, causes disease. We are constantly grappling with undernutrition and overnutrition. A troubling double whammy.

Over the years, Kenya has focused on communicable and tropical diseases. But like a silent nocturnal thief, NCDs have crept up on us. Top in the list is diabetes and obesity, lifestyle conditions. That takes us back to the primary issue: Nutrition and food choices.

A diet soaked in saturated fats, christened in high salt content and baptised in processed chemicals, exposes us to heart disease, high blood pressure and carcinogens, to name but a few.

But increased intake of legumes, whole grains, fresh fruit and vegetables, nuts as well as fibre, will lower bad cholesterol, provide the body with micronutrients to build the immune system and keep our gut healthy.

Traditional foods

On January 27, 2018, the New York Times called obesity in Africa ‘an unexpected epidemic’. The following year, International Diabetes Federation, reported that Africa is on an upward trend to catch up with Europe and America on the prevalence of type 2 diabetes. That’s worrying. We must abandon first world diet and return to traditional foods.

There is a palpable need of re-education on balanced diet; to rename sources of proteins, vitamins and carbohydrates. We must question the nutritional value of what is on the dinner table. Smaller nutritious food portions supersede mounds of unpalatable insults disguised as food.

And we are not short of food choices. We don’t need to break the bank to eat healthy. From dry legumes to fruits, fish, nuts and fresh vegetables, Kenya is a sprawling field of healthy foods. We can save money by carrying food and drinks, and healthy snacks, to work rather than relying on junk foods.

Besides, all must incorporate intentional exercises into their routine. Boda bodas have not only shortened our distances but also made us lazy. We do not want to walk any more.

Where we would accuse wealthy motorists of leading a sedentary lifestyle, the poor have bridged the gap by using boda bodas, which are even worse than cars because they do not require specialised parking space.

Exercise is not just to lose weight but stay healthy and mobilise our immune cells to act. Notably, our brains despise change in any shape or form. It takes time and commitment to turn away from unhealthy lifestyles. It will take defiant resolve to control the impulse to choose gallons of alcohol and ice-cold soft drinks over water.