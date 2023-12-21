Good move to form special unit to probe road accidents

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced plans to form an independent unit to probe the increasing cases of road crashes in the country.

The entity will come with the necessary oversight and will also be in charge of accidents investigations for air, road and railway.

It will be expected to give actual and independent outcomes regarding accident investigations, which will be used to improve the general safety while travelling.

So far this year, 3,999 road crash deaths have been reported, up from 4,352 over the same period last year. Although the figure is still high, it is a reduction of the incidents, all the same.

Of the cases for this year, 1,451 were pedestrians, 358 drivers, 682 passengers, 363 pillion passengers (principally, individuals who were riding on a motorcycle, bicycle, scooter, horse or donkey), 83 pedal cyclists and 1,062 motorcyclists.

The number of road traffic victims also reduced to 8,974, from 9,698 over the same period last year.

These statistics show that we should all be concerned about road safety because it has the probability of affecting us directly, as well as our loved ones and the country at large if urgent mitigation measures are not taken and sustained.

Rapidly urbanising

Road crashes should be handled well. This is because road and highway transport constitute the most important mode of transport in Kenya.

About 93 per cent of freight and passengers move and are transported on the road. The country is rapidly urbanising and, as its road network expands, more persons and goods are being moved through these roads; hence, high susceptibility to road crashes.

Notably, road crash injuries are a leading cause of death and permanent disabilities worldwide. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that about 1.19 million persons die from the road crash injuries—although that has reduced by over five percentage points.

These deaths jeopardise the achievement of the aspirations of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For this reason, SDG target 3.6 requires stakeholders to work towards reducing the number of road fatalities. The proposed strategies include sensitisation of road users on road safety measures, road safety campaigns and other communication strategies.

Importantly, road user behaviour, particularly how drivers behave on the road—whether it’s wrong overtaking, driving on the wrong lane and obstruction; compliance with the traffic laws and regulations; in addition to the road designs—causes traffic jams and other undesirable incidents, as well as deaths on the roads.



