Good medical laboratory skills promote health

Despite advances in the health sector, there exist challenges in laboratory (lab) operations and the quality of test results. This calls for the establishment and maintenance of lab quality standards to ensure desirable characteristics of products and services such as quality, safety, reliability, efficiency and reproducibility.

The adopted standards should embrace both management and technical requirements for medical labs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says a well-maintained lab is important for reasons such as quality and traceability of patients’ results, supporting clinical and public health decision-making, procuring equipment, use of standard techniques and reagents, sharing documentation, training programmes, quality assurance, meeting requirements for reimbursement for national insurance schemes, and compliance with accreditation and licensing systems.

Scientific studies show lab activities may be subject to errors, and in all phases of diagnostic procedures. The quality of results from the medical field is affected by factors like incorrect test request or test selection, incomplete laboratory request forms, incorrect specimen collection or labelling, use of faulty equipment and improper use of equipment.

Quality standards

Others are use of substandard or expired chemicals, incorrect reagent preparation and storage, incorrect technical procedures, and non-adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) or internal quality control (IQC). There is also inaccurate reporting and recording, inaccurate calculations, computation or transcription, return of results to the clinician too late to influence patient management and incorrect interpretation of results.

This can be prevented by quality standards, developed with stakeholders comprising key individuals in the Health ministry and other relevant government departments, the national lab focal point, national regulatory authorities and key stakeholders that include donors and partner agencies such as WHO, clinical and public health physicians, disease programme managers, representatives of relevant professional societies, research and training institutions, legal advisers, health administrators and representatives from the lab network, including non-governmental and private labs.

The medical lab should have a document, or booklet, describing the range and scope of the services offerred, working hours, emergency services available, types of samples and containers used for each test and turnaround time (TAT) for results. Administrative and technical procedures must be subject to a quality monitoring process developed with the help of the relevant staff. There must be documentation using a step-by-step approach. The heads of labs must ensure every document is understood and processes fully implemented by staff.

Lab leaders must ensure adequate space and proper organisation for quality work and safety of staff, patients, customers and visitors. Good housekeeping is paramount; arrange equipment and workstations for efficient and convenient workflow. Hire managers with the relevant training and competence to improve the accuracy of health information and also effective national planning.