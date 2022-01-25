Going tech will help to grow jobs, economy

Early Man did farming for domestic consumption. As population increased, there was an upward shift in demand for agricultural output. Towards the end of the 20th Century and in early 21st Century, the quantity and quality of agricultural produce had started taking shape.

Most of Western countries — such as the Netherlands, Germany, the US and UK — started a technologically modern scientific farming, which gave them an upper hand. In developing or emerging economies, technology was not embraced due to lack of skills and capacity. Rural Africa believed farming was for the less educated and the elderly as the young elites went for industrial or office jobs.

Rural-urban migration has created a gap in the agricultural productivity curve. This has necessitated the need for a rethink to advance the sector, the barometer of the health of the nation’s workforce.

Mastery of technology in farming has helped Israel and China to turn shortages to surpluses with value addition directed at the farmers. Their farm exports are among the best in retail shops globally.

India, too, has adopted technology-based models that add value and are pro-farmer. The ITC e-Choupal model, which covers more than 10 states, educates farmers about the modern scientific methods of improving their output.

Fragmented land

It has an inclusive stakeholder involvement with internet kiosks that relay real-time, up-to-date relevant information to farmers on weather, price discovery, agri-know-how and best practices. A local company-trained farmer manages the system for the community to access the information in their language.

The Kenyan farmer has fragmented land that can’t support extensive farming. The incapacitated large landowners cannot utilise them due to high cost of operation and credit, high taxes and unconnected markets on farm inputs, to name a few factors.

The leading tea and coffee exporter for decades, fetching billions of dollars annually, must have adopted technology that connects the village farmers. The agricultural sector employs more than 40 per cent of the population and 70 per cent of rural residents. It contributes 33 per cent of GDP.

To reduce unemployment though agriculture, the government must allocate more resources for farmers to acquire modern scientific technology and research. We can’t apply 19th Century Agrarian Revolution methods and remain relevant. Make the arid and semi-arid and unproductive land productive through model-based technology; otherwise, industrialisation will remain on paper.

Return the youth to a productive village. Prosperity will first reflect on the quality of sustainable technology adopted to advance the contributors of economic development, where farming is one. With e-Choupal-like models, we can wipe out the brokerage sycophancy that has sucked farmer’s blood since time memorial. Adopt technology to clean the mess and advance the economy.