Go YouTube, or just ship in the Indians

Education is a tree to the stem of success. It goes without saying that students bash their heads against it like mother warthog to get hold of the fruits. However, there have been many debates about the market viability of the dividends from the investment.

It is believed that art courses are a walk in the park and, hence, require little reading. On the flip side is the stereotype that science students have to grapple with scratching the Achilles’ heel due to the in-depth studying required. There would be some truth in this, albeit the bottom line being all courses are important.

I was sceptical when I heard of the happenstance as one would have expected arts students to have it easy. Around the time, my cousin in campus was taking his engineering exams and he would camp at YouTube all night. I eavesdropped on him and all I heard was an Indian rambling in their trademark accent. I concluded that he was burning the midnight oil watching movies rather than studying for the seemingly hard exams. However, I would later realise that those were tutorials he was watching.

Online educational content

That led me to thinking how the online educators have succeeded in ways traditional college tutors have never. Three-quarters of students, especially those taking sciences, can attribute their understanding of the course material to YouTube. In particular, the Indians who are shining in this field as they have a plethora of content curated for students.

Lecturers seem to be selected for their exemplary qualifications and research output, not ability to effectively convey information and focused on students cramming content instead of giving them self-appraisal tools such as tutorials.

These videos are delivered in a concise manner better suited to students attention spans. They also complement lecture-led classroom instructions. Kenyan instructors should be trained in online educational content — or, better still, call in the Indians as the de facto tutors!