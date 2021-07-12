Go well, ‘tragedy king’ Dilip

Bollywood idol Dilip Kumar, the ‘King of Tragedy’, died at 98 in a Mumbai hospital on July 7 after a long illness. Dilip, a highly disciplined and responsible personality, began acting at 22 and grew to become a legend of Hindi films.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh eulogised Dilip, who is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first winner, in 1954, of the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, which he won eight times, among other top awards, as the “first Khan” and “tragedy king” of Indian cinema.

Born on December 11, 1922 in Kissa Khawani Bazaar, Peshawar, India (now in Pakistan), his grasp of Urdu was as excellent as that of Hindi and English. In 1998, he was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour.

Dilip, who changed his name from Yusuf Khan, joined Bollywood during the era of loud and overdramatic acting and changed it all. He was natural, sweet, soft and rarely overdramatic. His combination with Bimal Roy gave Indians some of the classics, still bringing joy to millions. His movie Ram Aur Shyam had so many remakes that you lose count.

He immersed himself in method acting — a technique in which an actor aspires to encourage sincere and emotionally expressive performances by fully inhabiting the role of the character. Many other actors imitated him. He was a rare, compelling, fully fledged film personality who put or said everything with full intensity, weight and logic.

This combination of acting and life was the key to a successful life, where the secret of the success of his films lay. Perhaps that is why he’s one of the few successful film actors with no controversy.

Dilip’s death is like the end of a chapter in a golden age of Hindi film. He was a living university of acting. In his 50-year journey — from the 1940s to ’90s — his motivational and social dialogues spanned three generations. The journey from the beginning of his career with Jwar Bhata in 1944 to the last film, Qila, in 1998 is glorious. He, surely, had a PhD.

Dilip will rule in our memories for a long time.