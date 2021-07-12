Go well, ‘tragedy king’ Dilip

Dilip Kumar

In this file photo taken on May 22, 2004, Indian veteran actor Dilip Kumar speaks at the podium for his award for outstanding achievement in Indian cinema at the 5th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Singapore. Kumar, one of the biggest stars in the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, died July 7, 2021 aged 98. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Surjit Singh Flora

Journalist

What you need to know:

  • Former prime minister Manmohan Singh eulogised Dilip as the “first Khan” and “tragedy king” of Indian cinema.
  • Dilip, who changed his name from Yusuf Khan, joined Bollywood during the era of loud and overdramatic acting and changed it all.

Bollywood idol Dilip Kumar, the ‘King of Tragedy’, died at 98 in a Mumbai hospital on July 7 after a long illness. Dilip, a highly disciplined and responsible personality, began acting at 22 and grew to become a legend of Hindi films. 

