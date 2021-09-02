Go slow on ‘hustler’ talk, class divisions worse than tribalism

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing Kawangware residents after attending Sunday Mass at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Gatina, Nairobi on August 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Nakhurenya

Public policy and legal analyst

What you need to know:

  • The ‘hustler’ narrative may be a recipe for another economic meltdown before we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • If we end up with the ‘hustler’ government, it would either abandon the real hustlers or fail to set in motion sustainable empowerment programmes. 

Language is dynamic and ordinary words as they are known today may change their meanings whenever they are used in different contexts. For instance, we may remember how Gidi Gidi Maji Maji’s popular song Unbwogable found its way to the political discourse by the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) that eventually toppled Kanu in 2002. 

