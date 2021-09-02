Go slow on ‘hustler’ talk, class divisions worse than tribalism

Language is dynamic and ordinary words as they are known today may change their meanings whenever they are used in different contexts. For instance, we may remember how Gidi Gidi Maji Maji’s popular song Unbwogable found its way to the political discourse by the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) that eventually toppled Kanu in 2002.

Unbwogable as a word became synonymous with unstoppable or unshakable. There is no doubt that the “hustler” narrative has evolved into a political mantra associated with Deputy President William Ruto. I’ll skip the debate on whether the DP is a hustler or former hustler and delve into the possible net effect of the narrative in case it ends up being misunderstood by its adherents.

A conversation with two of my friends who are economists appeared to accord with my view that the much-publicised “bottom-up approach” can be a recipe for economic and political chaos if its proponents do not take time to explain it to Kenyans.

The big question is how the approach will work in a capitalist economy. How will the ‘hustler’ government prioritise the common man? Will it be through handouts, grants or tenders? At independence, the economy rivaled that of Asian tigers but since ours took the corruption route, recovery has been slow. It’s for this reason that popular views often serve to blindfold voters to vote with emotions as opposed to an assessment of leaders.

Kenya’s economic blueprint

The ‘hustler’ narrative may be a recipe for another economic meltdown before we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. If we end up with the ‘hustler’ government, it would either abandon the real hustlers or fail to set in motion sustainable empowerment programmes.

There is no doubt Kenya has since independence had the divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’. Unfortunately, this divide has been growing on account of economic missteps by successive governments with Jubilee sinking Kenya into more debts and heavy taxation.

The late JM Kariuki aptly captured Kenyans’ real problem by declaring that Kenya had become “a country of 10 millionaires and 10 million beggars”. Kenyans are hardworking people and some have joined the middle-class strata. They need to be assured that their hard-earned wealth won’t go up in flames under the guise of ‘hustlers’ vs ‘the rich’ because being rich is relative.

The objective of Vision 2030 is to transform the country into an industrialised nation. Investors would always seek to be assured of a better environment that would allow their investments to grow.

Sadly, we no longer care about values that leaders must have before being cleared to run for office and that’s why we always end up with rogue persons.

Net effect of ‘hustler’ narrative

A country’s economic models are developed based on its actual needs and history. This is why Tanzania abandoned Ujamaa because it wasn’t working for them. Tom Mboya’s sessional paper No.10 laid down Kenya’s economic blueprint that proposed development in areas with the highest potential. This was abandoned.

One must recognise that class divisions are worse than tribalism. The divide between rich and poor would easily water down many economic gains. The middle class and ordinary Kenyans shop in the same markets.

There are chances that the commoner may look at the middle class as being unfairly advantaged. A close look at South Africa’s history should tell us about the dangers associated with class divisions.

The xenophobic attacks mirror such divisions. What will be the net effect of the ‘hustler’ narrative as our modern-day economic model on our GDP if investor confidence declines on account of a hostile business environment? There are no investors who will commit themselves without an assurance that their money will be secure. The promoters of the ‘hustler’ narrative have not been keen to tell us how they will meet the expectations of mama mboga, boda bodas, and jua kali artisans among others.