Let’s go beyond social media in condolences

Different cultures react variedly to demise and honour their departed, to the point of interring them differently. But one thing that stands out is the need to offer the bereaved a shoulder to cry on.

Social media has provided a double-pronged avenue on this subject. There has been the good, the bad and the ugly out of the acts, especially by ‘tweeps’ (contently referred as KOT — Kenyans on Twitter) and “Facebookers”).

On the brighter side, the social media adherents have heeded to various calls for support upon the death of a person. But the flip-side tilts more with a lot of undesirable observable habitual patterns that aggravate the pain of the affected.

We have witnessed unfortunate premature release of information about a departed one without the family’s knowledge.

There have been cases of peddling unverified information about the cause of death without due process and sanctions. Additionally, there exist on social media outlets direct or indirect implications regarding deaths that only leaves family puzzled and even dilute investigations.

Worse, there are instances when people have come on social media with outpouring messages, most of which are detached from the affected families. At times, we read crisply worded messages from different social media pundits in a manner likely to suggest they are more of a public show and outwitting one another, rather than for the desired purpose.

The grieving in most of the situations are elderly and other persons with vulnerabilities who may not benefit from artistically drawn messages. It is human nature that, during low moments, people require physical presence rather than mere messages or even financial aid.

The virtual community, or “netizens” , would be more helpful, owing to their numbers and considerable influence, to direct and channel their wishes and financial call directly to the affected.