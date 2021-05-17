Glaring inequalities in coronavirus vaccine only belie global solidarity

My wife and I received our first dose of the Messenger RNA (mRNA) Moderna vaccine against Covid-19. Apart from soreness around the injection area and slight fatigue, we have no other side-effects. We have neither grown horns nor turned into zombies.

The vaccines use synthetic genetic material injected into the human subject, which teaches the cells how to make copies of the spike protein similar to that on the coronavirus, triggering an immune response to this ‘false alarm’ that produces antibodies. If a real Covid-19 virus shows up later, the body will know how to produce antibodies to kill it off.

Think of it as an incident where some drunk neighbours throw stones on your roof at night, making strange noises, which though harmless, scare you into imagining dangerous criminals are breaking into your home. As a response, you build a high fence around your home and buy a gun. When real robbers and murderers try to break into your home, they will not know what hit them!

Covid-19

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines have been administered to hundreds of millions of people with an excellent safety record and are about 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, making them some of the best ever made.

Sub-Saharan Africa, with the exception of South Africa, has had lower Covid-19 infection and mortality rates than most other regions but there is no knowing whether more virulent variants will ominously emerge on the continent. Just as HIV/Aids emerged in San Francisco, United States, but has killed and orphaned more people in Africa than anywhere else, we must be wary of Covid-19.

It’s imperative that nations unite to strongly advocate removal of restrictions by wealthy countries to the rapid manufacture and equitable distribution of vaccines to all. Governments must urgently agree to suspend intellectual property rights of Covid-19 vaccine patent holders under Article 27.3 (a) of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights of the WTO to exclude from patentability “diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical methods for the treatment of humans”. The US is willing to explore that possibility.

The companies that hold the Covid-19 vaccine patents are making billions of dollars in profits and will continue to do so for a long time. But their success was only possible through investment of public funds from ordinary citizens of wealthy nations who understood the urgency to stop Covid-19.

Patent rights

Last year, the US developed a vaccine in a record nine months under “Operation Warp Speed” after investing billions of tax dollars in corporations for research and development, as well as loosening regulations to facilitate rapid but rigorous clinical trials, data analysis and emergency use authorisation.

But the chief executives of the vaccine manufacturers are unconscionably opposing a patent rights waiver even as lives are being catastrophically lost in their thousands every day.

Ponder this: The Covax facility, created as a “global collaboration to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines”, had delivered a mere 59 million vaccine doses by May 10 against a need for billions of these in developing nations. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the North American nation has administered 260 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to its population of 331 million in that period.

Developing nations

Kenya’s Health ministry reported a minuscule 915,968 doses administered among 48 million Kenyans then. South Africa, the most affected in the continent, has fully vaccinated just 382,480 of its 60 million population, Johns Hopkins University data shows. Almost anyone over 18 in the US can now get the jab while there is no chance of most people in the developing nations getting it.

Sadly, many developing countries cannot afford the vaccines for all their people due to their low revenues. Some of these countries are mired in corruption that robs their people of resources. Better provide the vaccines to all the people while finding a way to make the politicians accountable for the assistance.

Waiving patent rights of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers under WTO law and creating a global fund into which all nations contribute to guarantee a reasonable profit for the patent holders would protect the financial position of the companies while saving lives.