Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Glaring inequalities in coronavirus vaccine only belie global solidarity

KDF Covid-19 vaccination

A Kenya Defence Forces soldier receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Kahawa Barracks, Nairobi, in March.


 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  TONY SISULE

My wife and I received our first dose of the Messenger RNA (mRNA) Moderna vaccine against Covid-19. Apart from soreness around the injection area and slight fatigue, we have no other side-effects. We have neither grown horns nor turned into zombies.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.