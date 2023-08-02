Giving ‘hustlers’ some employable skills necessary

President William Ruto launched the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform’s report on Tuesday, nearly two months after it was presented to him. He ordered immediate implementation of its recommendations, which have a far-reaching impact on the education sector.

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is meant to be the panacea to the youth employment crisis given its focus on producing holistic graduates with the competencies, values, knowledge and skills to be successful in a highly competitive world.

The 2019 Kenya census data show 5,341,182, or 38.9 per cent, of the 13,777,600 young Kenyans eligible for work are jobless. Yet a million youth enter the work market yearly. This decade, 10 million will enter the world of work, hence a looming crisis.

It is the collective effort, enterprise and innovation of the youth that will put the economy on a strong pedestal to compete favourably in and outside Africa. Besides their role as workers, entrepreneurs and innovators, they are also potentially the biggest market for local goods and services. They must be imbued with relevant skills to put them in a position to access work opportunities anywhere.

Sadly, most young people terminate their studies at secondary school, often without practical or employable skills. The primary school enrollment rate is 95 per cent but it plummets to 33 per cent at the secondary level. The numbers decline even further to a measly four per cent at the tertiary level. The reasons very few acquire tertiary education revolve around a lack of resources, failure to make the grade and even lack of interest in academics.

Many false starts

There is nothing wrong with a student terminating their education at secondary school. What is problematic is that most of these youth are unable to enter the world of work due to a dearth of employable skills. The economy is not generating sufficient work opportunities to absorb even college graduates. Fundamentally, the basic education curriculum is mostly geared towards graduating the youth to the next level of education rather than to become skilled workers and entrepreneurs.

It is doubtful that CBC will change that, given its many false starts. So, what about the hundreds of thousands of youth who miss placement in university, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes or other tertiary institutions?

The answer lies in continually reforming and investing in the curriculum and changing the narrative from the singular focus on making the university entry grade to preparing for life’s opportunities. Every high school leaver should be digitally skilled as to employ digital platforms for continuous learning and/or earn a living. They should also be hands-on in some other skills.

Even though they proceed to higher education, the skills acquired in earlier years of learning won’t go to waste; they may come in handy in their day jobs or probably the fallback career in tough times.