Giving back to dual citizens birthright good

News that Kenyans who lost their citizenship under the old constitution now have an opportunity of regaining their birthright in a 60-day initiative to regularise their nationality is refreshing.

This will be of great help to more than 25,000 Kenyans who were born in Kenya but were forced to relinquish their citizenship by denouncing it so as to become citizens of another country, where they lived and worked, since dual citizenship was not allowed in our previous constitution.

The guidelines laid down in the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act 2011 are also set to benefit 500 foreigners to increase and sustain their investments in the country.

Indeed, some foreign investors deserve Kenyan citizenship as they have shown their commitment to our country — some for more than 30 years, during which they gave employment to thousands of indigenous Kenyans. They have even contributed to causes that have improved our society.

Social integration

A Kenyan citizenship certificate will enable one’s family to obtain a personal identification number, open a bank account and even establish a business in our country.

This is because the initiative will reduce the barriers to adjustment of one’s citizenship status and even social integration. That will enable many business people to contribute to the economic development of our country, which most of us have been craving as it will push our nation forward economically.

Kenyans should not ignore the fact that the current Constitution allows us to hold dual citizenship and even enables foreigners who marry Kenyans to become citizens. But that has been made difficult by some rogue officials who demand bribes to do their work.

For the initiative to bear fruit, every document must be subjected to rigorous checks and citizenship given only to the deserving individuals.