Give youth safe digital spaces for their health

Times are changing and technology seems to be taking up space. Although we talk of youth-friendly services, very few government facilities are yet to implement the same. Physical facilities are good; however, young people want spaces where they can have confidential conversations with trained professionals that are youth-friendly and free of judgement while seeking sexual reproductive health (SRH) services.

Due to the nature of our facilities, adolescents and young people resort to using the digital space both for provision of information and referrals to services where they freely interact and access all essential SRH information and in good time.

Young people are now more engaged with digital spaces, seeking information about bodily autonomy, sex, sexuality, pregnancy, abortion and relationships. This is both an opportunity and a challenge in that, if the information provided is not correct, then the possibility of consuming misinformation and making wrong decisions, as seen in the previous years, will increase. That risks increasing myths and misconceptions around sexual health and may result in increased new HIV infections and other STIs and unintended pregnancies.

The Hesperian app has been in existence for many decades, bringing health information to the greatest number of people possible in over 85 languages, including Kiswahili. It provides health information that is relevant, can be easily understood and is easy to use by both community health workers, health educators, governments, non-profit organisations and many others seeking to improve health around the world.

Easily access information

Women, and especially young girls, who may not want to present a one-on-one conversation can easily access information through the app. That will also help ‘shy’ teenagers to access the information and services without compromising their privacy.

Similarly, in Kenya, there has been an increase in hotlines and digital spaces designed to ensure access to factual SRH information for adolescents and youth with access to the internet. Hotlines like “Nena na Binti” and “Aunty Jane” are two of the spaces where youth in the country can access SHR information and referrals to sexual health services to youth-friendly centres and providers. This is one way of ending maternal mortality and morbidity resulting from increased unsafe abortions and unintended pregnancy.

Platforms like “Nimechanuka” and “Find my Method” are among other digital spaces providing tele services, hence filling the gap of the unmet SRH needs of women and girls. Through collaboration with different civil society organisations, that will greatly help in amplifying the app to help young adolescents to access quality information on contraceptives as well as safe abortion services.

Giving youth safe digital spaces is good for them as it will empower them as regards SRH.



