Give our youth a future

Walking through an estate in a Kenyan town or city, or even the villages, it is almost impossible to escape the now-familiar sight of a group of youth dressed up in the gear for menial work, carrying implements like rakes, shovels and brooms.

They are tasked with carrying out all manner of tasks — including slashing grass, collecting garbage, unclogging the oft-blocked trenches and overflowing sewers — under the Kazi Mtaani project.

I understand that they are supposed to put some extra coins into their pockets in an exchange for their services, which benefit the local communities. This goes to show just how vulnerable and desperate our youth are.

As other countries invest billions of dollars in their youth by funding educational, technological and innovation projects, here we are, in the 21st Century, arming our fairly learned ones with crude tools in the scorching sun for a pittance.

Some would argue that this actually helps them to at least have a few coins in the pocket; but again, is it even enough for food, leave alone investment?

Usual struggles

At the bus station a few weeks ago, I encountered some young men who ‘reserve’ seats for passengers in a matatu during rush hour for Sh10 or Sh20.

These are just some of the usual struggles that have become the norm for a significant section of youth and I’m not convinced that they are finding their way to financial prosperity. It’s survival.

As this almost becomes normal, there is a disconnect between the education system and society. How do you convince these young people that education is “the key” to success? And it’s not just about having papers; how many youth have the know-how to translate their academic knowledge into applicable skills?

Why graduate engineering students every year but not use them in the huge projects?

US President J.F. Kennedy said “the future promise of any nation can be directly measured by the present prospects of its youth”. Do we have a future?