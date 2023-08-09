Give young people technical skills to spur creation of jobs

Data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics showing that the country is in the grip of an unemployment crisis, with nearly three million people out of work, has set off loud alarm bells. More than half of those are aged 20-29.

The data also underline the mismatch between education and available job opportunities. Lack of appropriate training in fields with a high demand for skilled labour is a major contributor to youth unemployment. This reality brings into sharp focus a recent conversation on skills and jobs.

Last month, I was privileged to moderate a conversation on linking education and training to the labour market at the Nation Media Group-organised Skill Up Africa Expo, which sought to educate the youth about skills that are in demand in the labour market.

Apparently, the youth are eager to learn about opportunities to develop their skills. There is a hunger for knowledge about models for mentorship, especially in science and technology spaces not usually occupied by women. They need information about relevant skills development projects.

Mentors, who are industry experts successful in their field and can hold the hand of the youth and connect them to opportunities, are in short supply. It also emerged that, beyond the traditional skill sets, the youth need digital training to enable them to perform their work and also open markets and opportunities beyond known physical spaces.

Labour market

Survey data can reveal gaps between education and employment in a way that opens the door to innovation and new solutions. But there is a need to conduct regular labour market analyses to identify in-demand jobs and future-proof the youth. So far, the evidence suggests that more work needs to go into changing public perceptions of vocational training to attract more youth.

The evolving world of work requires that training be tailored to link future employees to livelihood opportunities by building their skills, creating networks and linking them to emerging opportunities. But that can only be unlocked if the government creates strong incentives for the private sector to take in apprentices and train them. There must be deliberate efforts to strengthen the connection between education, training and the job market. Until now, there has been little or no coordination between skills training and industrial development.

A flagship project to tackle youth unemployment in the country, PropelA, uses the dual approach to learning to align skills with the demands of the labour market by combining classroom learning with on-the-job training. Modelled on the Swiss dual learning approach, it is managed by Swisscontact.

Apprenticeship model

The project seeks to change how companies recruit and train workers by giving them a foretaste of the dual apprenticeship model, which is driven by employers who have participated in designing the curriculum. So far, the project has recruited 20 private companies to take in 85 trainee electricians and plumbers its pilot phase.

The results from the pilot phase of the project are sufficiently encouraging to warrant upscaling, but the government will need to create incentives for the private sector to take in and train apprentices. Kenya has made policy commitments to scale up technical training but the practice lags, needing to be urgently ratcheted up.

The enthusiasm youth have for new approaches to tackling unemployment affirms the ambition to create an environment that fosters their growth and contributes to national development.

Learning models need to meet them at their point of need by incorporating digitisation tools and solutions into training, as well as to equip trainers with modern teaching and assessment methods that enable them to better engage with the youth.