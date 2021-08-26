Give teachers a break! It’s not all about the As

As a fresh teacher, I took up a class until Form Four. The got several As and generally passed very well. They were proud of their results and I was motivated to do the same with the next generation.

What I did not understand is the fact that they wanted me to give them a treat for passing my subjects well. I had naively thought they were the ones that got the good grades because I had taught them well.

Apparently, it was the other way round; they had given me As.

I have had a rough time trying to digest this thing and as decades keep passing, it is becoming the trend; a policy that it is the teachers to work harder so that the children can give them the best grades.

The better a teacher’s mean score — the score belongs to the teacher — the better he or she is at the job. When students fail, the teacher is frowned upon and brought before some board of management to ‘explain’ the results.

From this ‘explanation’ and tens of statistics and pie charts, one thing is always missing and that is the entry behavior of the students into this secondary institution.

Improvement index

When a single student who got some 100 marks out of the 500 in primary school gets enough marks to join the university, this tradition is cemented. It’s a fallacy and most of all those pushing it from the top know it but go on with it with a shocking gusto.

Since the inception of the 100 per cent transition of pupils from primary to secondary, it’s becoming much harder for the teacher to be ‘given’ the required As and as such, they must work even harder. It’s of course easier for the education department to push the school administrations to put in more effort for better examination results; in turn the administrations put all the work on the teachers who are expected to put more pressure on the students to perform better.

That is easier said than done and the students can bask in the sunshine while their teachers work for them.

If it were possible, teachers could have even done the exams for the students. It is not easy to do that but they can give cheap papers during internal exams and mark them with the softest touch so that they register improvement in their subjects.

This criminal lie makes the principals and boards of managements very happy as the pile on more pressure on the teachers for even better results.

The parents cheer on the improvement index until the national examinations come round and the students settle to their real marks and the silly circle begins again.