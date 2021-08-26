Give teachers a break! It’s not all about the As

Matuga Girls High School

Teachers and students at Matuga Girls High School in Kwale County celebrate the school's good performance following the announcement of the 2020 KCSE in this photo taken on May 11, 2021. 

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The better a teacher’s mean score — the score belongs to the teacher — the better he or she is at the job.
  • If it were possible, teachers could have even done the exams for the students.

As a fresh teacher, I took up a class until Form Four. The got several As and generally passed very well. They were proud of their results and I was motivated to do the same with the next generation. 

