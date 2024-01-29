Give more voting rights to nation’s ‘real taxpayers’

A cardinal principle of taxation is that there should never be any taxation without representation. Unfortunately, in Kenya, and many similar jurisdictions, the reality is that those who do not pay any taxes, whether direct or indirect, make decisions as to who will represent taxpayers. For starters, out of a population of over 50 million people in Kenya, only about 10 to 15 million pay any form of tax.

Considering that only about five million Kenyans are in formal employment and therefore Pay As You Earn, Housing Levy, National Social Security Fund and National Health Insurance Fund, the majority of Kenyans of age do not pay direct taxes. It is common knowledge that majority of unemployed Kenyans live below the poverty line.

This segment, which accounts for over 60 per cent of Kenya’s population, actually lives outside the VAT bracket. They consume non-vatable goods and services, meaning that they contribute zero money to the national tax kitty.

The tragedy is, however, that this segment of the population which lives outside the tax bracket, forms the largest block of voters.

Because of their economically disadvantaged and largely un-informed circumstances, they are easily manipulated by shrewd and often corrupt politicians through small briberies, ethnic and even clan mobilisations to vote for them.

At the end of the day they decide who Kenya’s elected leaders become, and so like they say, we get the leaders that we deserve.

While all this is happening, Kenya’s elite segment of the society, and which forms the bulk of the taxpayers, just watch helplessly and become spectators in the process of electing their leaders. Hardly does any of them vote, knowing only too well that their vote will count for nothing.

And so the big question is how do we turn this unfortunate tide? One of the pillars of Kenya’s Vision 2030 is the political pillar.

Under this pillar it is envisaged that by 2030, Kenya’s politics will be issue based. I want to belief that Ruto’s regime has adopted and remains keen on implementing this national agenda.

Anyhow, whatever the case may be, my very considered thinking is that to turn the tide, it is time Kenya drastically reformed its voting process by allocating more votes to individuals in the more informed segment of the society and who are also the taxpayers. This population is easy to identify as every taxpayer has a PIN no. which can be used to determine tax paid under each PIN and hence the allocation of votes in proportion to taxes paid.

This reform will ensure only credible leaders are elected as voting by the most informed segment of the society will count. I am sure we all agree that it will be very difficult to influence this segment of the society with small bribes and ethnic mobilisation. Over to our MPs to bring bills to Parliament that will implement these thoughts.



