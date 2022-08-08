Give leader the numbers

Whoever wins the presidency in the today’s general election will need the numbers in Parliament for the government they will form to push the agenda it promised during campaigns.

The winner will have to satisfy their coalition partners, who will come up with broad expectations. Remember, the coalition partners also aspire to lead one day. Just look at what is happening in Europe.

Early last week, the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, of Italy, collapsed. That was after three parties in the coalition that backed him to power refused to approve his economic package for struggling businesses and families.

With the premature end of his government of mainly technocrats, his coveted plan to rescue the Italian economy collapsed as well. Internal politics came to the fore, making it difficult for Draghi, in power since February last year, to govern. Now Italy is planning for snap elections in September.

Italy has had 69 governments since the end of World War in 1945—an average of one in 1.11 years.

Across the ‘pond’, British Premier Boris Johnson is preparing to leave No.10 Downing Street after his surprise resignation three weeks ago. He resigned on July 7. His regime had been dogged by scandals since 2019, when he took over from Theresa May. Ms May had also resigned after a series of ‘No Confidence’ motions against her government.

Johnson-allied Conservative MPs could not bear the scandals anymore and, fearing to lose in the next elections, withdrew their support for him forcing him to resign on 7.7.2022.

The prolific journalist-cum-author with 25 books under his stable, however, plans a serious comeback.

To avoid the situation that is prevailing in Europe, especially Italy, the forthcoming government should have a majority in Parliament. And this, only the voters can guarantee at polling stations today.

A ‘hung’ parliament (where no political party has enough seats to secure an overall majority) is, certainly, not good for a struggling economy like ours.