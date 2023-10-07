Give Kenya police a chance on Haiti peace mission

The road to Haiti is now paved for Kenya’s police, alongside other states, to intervene and bolster the internal security of the third-largest country in the Caribbean.

This follows a UN Security Council resolution that authorised a Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti. Save for two abstentions from Russia and China, the decision was unequivocally unanimous.

Despite public speculations and even ‘elite conjecture’ that Kenya's mission in Haiti is ill-advised, the Mission under Kenya’s leadership has a high chance of restoring normalcy in Haiti against gangsterism.

Some of the valid criticisms, even though not insurmountable, include the language barrier, unfamiliar terrain, inadequate knowledge of the culture, and complicated social-political history of Haiti.

Additionally, there are concerns about the unsatisfactory human rights record of the Kenya police.

First, unlike the frequent peacekeeping challenges of terrorists, insurgents or rebel movements, criminal gangs lack popular ideology, they suffer fragmentation, intra-gangs’ rivalry, and unstable resource flow which make them vulnerable and insecure.

This is a weakness of gangs that the Kenya police and the entire Mission can exploit by focusing on the battle of the ‘hearts and minds’ rather than ‘guns and fire’.

Infiltrating and weakening the gang formations and winning public support, will ensure the mission’s success without much bloodshed and fatalities on both sides.

Haiti is a humanitarian basket case and not a military war zone. The declaration by Kenya’s President Ruto that “this is a mission for humanity” is out-and-out correct. The situation in Haiti, as President Ruto observes, demands “humanitarian aid, interventions in public health and environmental protection”.

Second, the principles of social identity on the psychology and nature of gangs all over the world, reveal that gangs are often held together by ‘group solidarity and fear’, they are invariably ill-trained and mostly driven by transactional economic agendas. A group that is held together not by ideology but by gangsterism or some form of bandwagon, is easier to divide and demolish.

Third, gangs often engage in actions that harm communities such as extortion, gun violence, theft, homicide, and drug trade and abuse. Thus, they lose public goodwill. Through a movement called ‘Bwa Kale’ Haitians are fighting back and as Kenya’s Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs told the press, “nearly 300 gang members have had their heads chopped off by the public.”

Fourth, Kenya’s African or black race orientation puts the East African country in a better position of mass acceptability as a neutral arbiter in Haiti. Advantageously, almost all Haitians are of African origin. The mission should, therefore, effuse the spirit of Pan-Africanism and black race solidarity in its interactions with the Haitian public.

Kenya’s peace interventions regionally and globally are acclaimed. Domestically, the police have dealt with violent gangs such as Mungiki, Chingororo and Sungu Sungu. However, the Haiti intervention is not going to be an easy one-year event as the UNSC resolution envisages. The disarmament, demobilisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the gangs will take inordinate time and resources.

Nonetheless, perhaps, the existential threat to Kenya police and the mission is not the marauding gangs, but the sincerity of its backers – the USA.

The matter that needs unequivocal assurance is whether the USA has genuinely resolved to see Haiti return to a functional state by fully supporting Kenya and the mission. Or is USA simply looking for a decoy to exit from its ignominious mess or finding another way around to continue controlling Haiti?

What guarantee does Kenya have that the colonial strategy of not only divide and rule but also “create disorder to exploit resources” will not be re-ignited? These are the subtle sentiments from China and Russia when they explained their abstention from the vote.



