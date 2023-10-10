Give girls an equal chance

Today is the International Day of the Girl Child, which focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and highlighting their unique challenges — including child marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence (GBV) and discrimination.

This year’s theme, “Our time is now. Our rights, our future”, highlights the rights of girls in accessing sexual reproductive health services and information freeing them from stigma and discrimination.

It also involves raising awareness of the challenges that girls face in the communities and helping to end deep-rooted regressive cultural practices.

Well-being of girls

The girl child is unable to access basic needs like clothing, education and sanitary towels. Many men take advantage of the vulnerable girls, sleeping with them in exchange for sanitary towels. Menstruation is not only a woman’s problem but a societal burden. We all must unite to end period poverty and stigma.

Teenage pregnancy is rampant in the communities, threatening the education, health and well-being of girls.

According to WHO, early pregnancies are often accompanied by complications in pregnancy and childbirth — a leading killer of girls aged 15-19.

Sexual violence is witnessed in the communities, where young girls live under the same roof with the perpetrators. That often leads to mental health issues and also disrupts their education.

Amplify voices of the girls

FGM and child marriage are prevalent in some communities. This is a violation of human rights as it deprives women and girls of the opportunity to decide on their bodies and future. They are also designed to only make a young girl more dependent on the man when she grows up, while being subjected to domestic violence and an unending cycle of poverty.

Gender equality is a human right. Every girl is entitled to live in dignity, free from discrimination and with freedom and also equal participation in decision-making.

It is high time we amplify the voices of the girls in our communities. We must increase the efforts in addressing the menace that’s holding back the girl child from accessing her rights.