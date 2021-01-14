Give funds to grassroots and not big NGOs

Development partners have, over time, offered the much-needed reprieve to communities in times of crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic is a case in point. When it broke out, many partners readily responded to appeals for support from various African governments, Kenya included. In a span of few months, Kenya had received over Sh2.7 billion from different organisations to boost its Covid-19 response mechanism.

Besides, many funders also donated money to buy items such as face masks, sanitiser, soap, food and sanitary towels for local communities.

Unfortunately, the donations were made to large and mainstream non-governmental organisations (NGOS) with little or no grassroot presence. The relatively small organisations, whose operations are inextricably linked with the communities, were left out.

Yet, these inhabit the lowest of societal tiers and, therefore, best understand its needs, challenges and social fabric. Also, they have permanent infrastructure and are, hence, solid to their vision.

And this has been the norm. But that denies the grassroots organisations resources that could increase their capacity to improve the livelihoods of the local communities. This open prejudice has played out in reality for most grassroot actors.

In such small organisaions, process of application for funding is often rigorous, time-consuming and has unrealistic eligibility criteria. One can spend an entire month pushing for a proposal with clear and concise objectives and theory of change backed with irrefutable evidence of past accomplishment only to get a rejection email months later.

Short-term and restricted

If the application successful, the grants are usually short-term and restricted with an extensive metric-based evaluation process of the impact. This ignores the fact that it takes time to lay the groundwork, target key stakeholders and duty bearers, conduct advocacy regarding the intended outcomes and, eventually, achieve visible outcomes.

Why do funders think that grassroots actors lack the capacity to manage large amounts of money?

A report released by Mama Cash last year shows bilateral and multilateral donors committed more than $1 billion in funding to support gender equality, particularly in the Global South, in 2017-2019 but the bulk of the resources have not reached feminist movements.

Instead, for decades, more than 99 per cent of official development assistance (ODA) funding for gender equality has consistently supported large organisations, gone to governments or stayed within development agencies themselves.

There is a need for funders to dispense with their reluctance to support grassroots organisations. They should consider increasing and diversifying allocations to such organisation in their grant portfolios. That will build their capability to directly change the lives of current and future generations.

It’s prudent to urgently shift the power to communities for communities by the communities.

ruthnderitu.rn@gmail.com.