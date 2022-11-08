Give counties climate task

The inclusion of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who is also the Council of Governors chairperson, in the presidential entourage to the COP27 climate conference being held in Egypt was proof of the importance President William Ruto attaches to county governments’ involvement in fighting the effects of climate change.

This critical role of county governments in climate issues was succinctly, pointedly, precisely, articulately and powerfully captured in Ms Waiguru’s speech at one of the forums of the Summit on Monday.

The world leaders at the conference in Egypt are under pressure to implement the reduction of carbon emissions and financing for developing countries devastated by the effects of climate change.

It is in the utilisation of the financial support to Kenya that the national government must walk the talk in involving the counties on matters of climate change. Resources meant to tackle climate change effects must be utilised for that purpose and not diverted.

The prevailing hunger situation in the country has shown that nothing should take precedence over combating the effects of climate change and ensuring food and nutritional security.

On Sunday, the delegates agreed to put the controversial issue of loss and damage financing on the agenda. Pakistan, which chairs the powerful G77+China negotiating bloc of more than 130 developing nations, has made the issue a priority. This is imperative because the climate crisis has impacts beyond what vulnerable countries can shoulder.

Rich nations will now be expected to set a timetable for the delivery of $100 billion per year to help developing countries to green their economies and build resilience against future climate change.