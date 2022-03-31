Let’s give children peaceful elections, for they deserve it

Like every five years, Kenya will hold a general election on August 9. Since Independence, the country was considered an island of peace in a sea of conflict. But the coveted image was shattered by an outbreak of ethnic conflict in Rift Valley in 1991, when a pluralist political system was restored. Multi-party elections were due in a year.

Conflict and displacement of populations marked the beginning of politically instigated ethnic violence used by the political elite to manipulate elections. The 1992 elections were heavily ethicised with political parties aligning to tribal affiliations. Thousands of people were killed and more displaced.

In the next elections, of 1997, focus shifted to Coast Province. The ruling elite introduced the devolution agenda to mobilise the indigenous community against ‘foreigners’ in a orgy that left 104 people dead and more than 10,000 displaced. In the run up to the 2002 polls — which ended Kanu’s long rule — a vigilante group, “Jeshi la Mzee”, unleashed terror on opponents of the ruling party, its alleged financier.

The re-election of President Mwai Kibaki in 2007 saw ethnic violence break out again, mainly in Rift Valley, with 1,300 people killed and 650,000 displaced. The 2013 elections were hailed by international observers as “peaceful” and “successful” but many Kenyans describing their experience as one of “tense calm” and “unstable peace”. They said the long-standing grievances that fuelled the 2007-2008 election violence were merely suppressed.

In 2017, a Kenya Human Rights Commission report indicated that 37 people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed in post-election violence.

Post-election violence

Children are the most affected by election-related tensions, conflicts, violence and displacements. They suffer socially, materially, psychologically and physically and even killed. A study by Ann T. Skinner, of the Duke University Center for Child and Family Policy, after the intense 2007 presidential poll violence, shows children who were exposed to the violence showed increased delinquent and aggressive behaviours — like problem behaviours as bullying, vandalism, stealing and skipping school.

A 2005 World Bank report indicates that conflict has a devastating impact on education. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the UN Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children stipulate that governments must protect children from violence, abuse and neglect by caregivers.

We must ensure that children come out of the elections safe, protected, happy and enlightened about their rights and position in our country. That will make them better agents of change and inspirational leaders.

Let’s act responsibly, so that our actions are aimed at protecting the child from harm — physical, psychological or emotional. Politicians must desist from using youth as agents of violence and hatred.

Kenyans should embrace interventions towards peaceful elections while institutions managing elections, like IEBC, must ensure transparency.