Give CBC time and support

Kenya has been effecting the shift from the 8-4-4 education system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). The change has elicited mixed reactions among parents, teachers and students.

For CBC to work, Kenyans need to embrace a new mindset that views education as a tool for acquiring skills and knowledge that can transform the society. Kenyans should be patient with CBC and trust the process.

We cannot eat the fruit before planting the tree, so goes an old saying.

The new system emphasizes hands-on learning, problem-solving, critical thinking and creativity. It aims to produce graduates who are not only academically excellent but also equipped with life skills that can enable them to succeed in the real world.

Memorisation

This new approach requires a shift from the traditional way of teaching, which emphasizes memorisation and regurgitation of information.

As Albert Einstein taught the world, education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think. That statement applies to CBC.

Since independence, Kenya has made several changes to its education system. The first curriculum was modelled on the British system, which emphasized the mastery of subjects such as English, mathematics, and science. In the 1970s, the government introduced the Harambee system, which emphasized community participation in education. In the 1980s, the 8-4-4 system was introduced to address the skills gap in the workforce.

The 8-4-4 system has been criticised for its narrow focus on academics, which does not prepare learners for the world of work.

The new system requires teachers to be facilitators of learning rather than the source of all knowledge. Learners are expected to take charge of their learning and be actively involved in the learning process.

Rome, as they say, was not built in a day.