Ghost teachers, biometric data and kickbacks

The Teachers Service Commission has begun the process of biometric enrolment and validation of tutors. This is a pilot project in 143 schools in seven counties. The reasons given for this exercise do not add up but we are learning that there are ghost teachers drawing salaries from the commission.

In 1998, after the 1997 nationwide teachers’ strike, a head count of teachers was carried out and I was one of those recruited to take part in that joke. All teachers were required to come with their academic certificates, identity cards, letters of appointment and godknowswhatelse. The exercise lasted for a week and was deemed successful. Then ghost teachers somehow occurred again.

In 2015, all teachers were herded into one insurance cover and the firm captured biometric data of all teachers. This was presumably crosschecked with the commission’s data. All teachers gave their TSC numbers, phone numbers, identity cards and all those requirements. The ghost teachers somehow appeared again.

This time round, the biometric data being rolled out is sold as the panacea. It is expected among others to: boost efforts in dealing with cheating in examinations; innocent teachers blamed for offences they did not commit will be vindicated; unearth staffing gaps that will inform training needs for various subject areas; monitor teacher classroom attendance and note the absentees electronically in real time; reveal imbalance in employment et cetera et cetera and, of course, ghost teachers will emerge again and shall be dealt with biometrically.

Millenium bug

This biometric craze is in vogue at the moment. Some years back, the ISO certification was the modus and even a nondescript ‘organisation’ like the then Nairobi City Council got that certification. Today we do not know if that certification exists.

The same goes for the 2000 compliance when we were informed that with the millennium bug coming at the end of 1999, all computers will go bonkers. Many hapless organisations were duped into ‘compliance’ and they were proud enough to write notices on their walls about that nonsense.

It is the time for biometrics.

Schools have CCTVs all over their compounds; classrooms are fitted with the device and principals are watching all lessons; some heads that love juicy stuff can also have CCTV cameras in the teachers’ washrooms. But that is not enough; they must now thumb some machine every time the bell rings.

Soon they shall bring drones to schools to monitor teachers and nothing much shall change. The educators just seem to go on with their work but in spite of all that, the ghost teachers shall be hovering while brandishing their pay slips.

It is time for biometrics even in schools where they learn under trees. It is a great move from TSC. We wish well to all those who shall gain from kickbacks.